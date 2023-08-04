Tejaswin Shankar finishes 6th in Men's High Jump event at FISU World University Games

Tejaswin Shankar of India just missed out on a medal in the men's high jump event at the FISU World University Games 2023 in Chengdu. The 24-year-old track and field athlete, who holds the national record in men's high jump with a leap of 2.29m, was aiming for another podium result.

Shankar got out to a fast start, effortlessly clearing heights of 2.05m, 2.10m, and 2.15m on his first tries. When the bar was raised to 2.20m, he encountered difficulties and unfortunately fouled all three of his efforts. Despite his best efforts, Shankar fell short of his personal best on this occasion.

Vladyslav Lavskyi of Ukraine won the gold medal in the men's high jump with a personal best jump of 2.25m. FU Chao Hsuan of Chinese Taipei won silver after clearing 2.20m on his second attempt.

The bronze medal event featured a one-of-a-kind situation in which three athletes, Ukraine's Roman Petruk, Hungary's Gergely Torok, and Chinese Taipei's Tsai Wei Chih, all leaped over 2.20m on their third attempts, sharing third place on the podium.

The FISU World University Games, also known as the "Universiade," is a prestigious multi-sport competition that brings together university athletes from all over the world to compete at the highest level.

Shankar demonstrated his skill and passion while representing India in this international arena, although the competition was strong.

Notably, Tejaswin Shankar earlier made history at the Commonwealth Games. He became India's first-ever medalist in the men's high jump, taking bronze in Birmingham 2022 with a leap of 2.22m. Furthermore, he demonstrated his versatility in combination events by taking bronze in the men's decathlon at the Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok earlier this month.

India's performance at the FISU World University Games 2023

Despite Shankar finishing sixth in the men's high jump, India's overall performance at the FISU World University Games 2023 has been impressive. The Indian team won a total of 23 medals, including 11 gold, five silver, and seven bronze medals. The shooting team, in particular, has excelled, winning 14 medals, including eight gold, four silver, and two bronze.

Bhavani Bhagavathi Yadav's bronze medal in the women's long jump increased India's medal tally. As the multi-sport tournament comes to an end on August 8, Indian competitors continue to compete with vigor and dedication, demonstrating the country's sporting superiority in the international arena.

With around 230 Indian athletes showcasing their talent and dedication at the World University Games, the event has been an excellent platform for young athletes to gain valuable experience and exhibit their skills.

While Tejaswin Shankar might have missed out on a medal this time, his journey as an athlete remains an inspiring one, and fans can look forward to witnessing more exceptional performances from him in the future.