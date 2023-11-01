"I wanted to motivate my domestic buddies" - Tejaswin Shankar on reason behind National Games participation

Hailing from Delhi, Tejaswin Shankar recently hit the headlines for his decathlon silver at the Asian Games 2023 that was held in Hangzhou, China. This was India's first medal in decathlon at the Asiad in 49 years.

Not only this, but with his score of 7666 in Hangzhou, Shankar managed to set a new national record for the event. Now, just a month later, the 24-year old has broken another record. Competing at the National Games 2023, the Delhite scored a 7199, to breach the Games record that was set last year.

Speaking to Sportstar about competing in Goa at the ongoing Games, Tejaswin Shankar said,

"I wanted to motivate my domestic buddies, that’s why I did the event, otherwise I had no plans of competing in the National Games."

Outside of the National Games, the Asian Games silver medalist is currently focused on getting in top shape for the 2024 Olympics. The Indian plans to move to the US in December, back to his old coach, to better his high jump ahead of Paris Olympics.

"Seeing some positives in the high jump... in spite of being in heavy load, having a long competitive season, I could jump 2.17m here. Feel like the high jump is definitely there. I’m planning to go to the US in December, go back to the same coach and focus on the high jump for at least six months, give it my all up until the Olympics."

Virdhawal Khade and Rujuta Khade rewrite National Games record

Meanwhile, Virdhawal Khade and Rutuja Khade made new National Games records in the 50m freestyle events. Virdhawal bettered his own time from last year to clock a 22.82, while Rutuja breached Avantika Chawan's 26.54 to set a new record of 26.42.

Swimmers Shoan Ganguly and Nithik Nathella also set new National Games records on Tuesday, October 31. Ganguly raced to a 4:28.09 finish in the men's 400m individual medley, while Nathella broke the record in the men's 200m backstroke with a time of 2:03.32.