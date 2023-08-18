"The World Championships is like the Olympics and sometimes even tougher": Eldhose Paul hungry for a better show

Eldhose Paul, India's first triple jumper to make it to the World Athletics Championships, is hopeful for a better show in Budapest which starts on Saturday, August 19.

The Indian triple jumper has acknowledged that qualifying for prestigious events like World Athletics Championships needs a significant effort and is proud to be the first Indian to do so.

Eldhose Paul made his first appearance in the World Athletics Championships in 2022, where he finished ninth in the competition. Eldhose has pointed out that he did not have enough experience back then but is now fully prepared for a better show.

"The World Championships is like the Olympics and sometimes even tougher. Qualifying for the Worlds is tough due to the high qualification standards. This is my 2nd World Championships. Last year, I finished 9th and then I didn't have enough experience or exposure. I gained a lot of exposure and experience from the last couple of competitions", he said.

The upcoming World Athletics Championships is one of the events where Eldhose Paul can qualify for the 2024 Olympics. The qualifying mark for the Olympics is 17.22m. The Indian jumper had breached the 17-meter mark in the Commonwealth Games 2022 to win the gold medal.

"Yes, in the triple jump, the 17m mark is a standard barrier. If an athlete jumps more than 17m, it's considered a world-standard jump. I breached the 17-meter mark last year at the Commonwealth Games. I'm aiming to qualify for the Olympics through the World Championships. The qualification mark for the Olympics is 17.22m. I believe I can achieve that mark here", Paul added.

Neeraj Chopra's achievements motivate all young athletes: Eldhose Paul

Eldhose Paul believes that there is a change in the mindset of Indian athletes after Neeraj Chopra's gold medal in the Olympics. He pointed out how his achievements have influenced young athletes to win medals at higher levels, and there is a change in competition results as well.

"Before Neeraj's medal, athletes focused on participation and representing India. Now, we believe we can win medals in the Olympics and World Championships. His achievements inspire and motivate all young athletes, including myself", he said.

Talking about the success of Kerala Athletes in events like the Long Jump and Triple Jump, Eldhose Paul said that there is friendship and bonding amongst all the athletes irrespective of their location. He concluded by saying that everyone is here to represent India as a team.

World Athletics Championships will begin on August 19 in Budapest. As many as 27 Indian athletes will be in action in various disciplines. Neeraj Chopra, the only Indian to win a medal in the World Athletics Championships, will also be in action.