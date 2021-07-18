Tokyo Olympics 2020: Inside the Games Village where Indian team will stay

The first batch of the Indian Olympic contingent landed safely in Tokyo. 88 members of the team, including 54 athletes, headed straight to the Games Village upon landing. At the village, they will undergo a three-day quarantine. Athletes and support staff from eight disciplines - Archery, Hockey, Badminton, Judo, Weightlifting, Gymnastics, Swimming and Table Tennis - arrived in Tokyo.

So let’s take a tour of the Games Village where the Indian team will spend their next two weeks during the Tokyo Olympics.

Tour of the Tokyo Olympic Games Viilage

#Indian Team to stay in Tower 15

The Indian contingent has been allotted 182 rooms in the Olympic village. India’s chef-de-mission for the event, Dr Prem Sharma, said the athletes will stay in Tower 15, sharing it with four other nations.

“We are staying in Tower 15 and on 11th, 12th and 13th floors comprising of 182 rooms for the Indian contingent. The same tower has athletes and officials from Copenhagen, South Africa, Norway and Belgium,” he said to Times of India.

Overall, there are 28 towers in the Tokyo Olympic Village.

#Special Focus on Diet at Tokyo Olympic Games Village

The organizers have made sure the athletes get proper meals inside the Games Village. Earlier, teams used to book their own hotels and have personal chefs. Since this is impossible with COVID-19 protocols in place, the organizers have gone the extra mile to take care of the athletes' dietary requirements.

The food items given to athletes have a proper division of nutritional value. Athletes can easily check the amount of protein, carbohydrate or fat present in their meal before eating.

Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu has reached the Tokyo 2020 Games Village today, 16 July.

Here she is seen in the dining hall.



Here she is seen in the dining hall.#Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/T5lFXEqecP — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) July 16, 2021

#Cardboard beds in rooms at the Tokyo Olympic Games Village

The organizers have gone completely eco-friendly. They have decided to provide cardboard beds to the athletes. The idea behind the concept is to go easy on the environment. The single-bed cardboard would be recycled into paper after the Tokyo Olympics.

Beds to be installed in Tokyo Olympic Village will be made of cardboard, this is aimed at avoiding intimacy among athletes



Beds will be able to withstand the weight of a single person to avoid situations beyond sports.



I see no problem for distance runners,even 4 of us can do😂 pic.twitter.com/J45wlxgtSo — Paul Chelimo🇺🇸🥈🥉 (@Paulchelimo) July 17, 2021

"Those beds can stand up to 200 kilograms", Takashi Kitajima, the general manager of the Games Village, told the Associated Press. "Of course, wood and cardboard would each break if you jumped on them,” he added, warning athletes not to go wild after winning a medal.

#Gym inside the Tokyo Olympic Gmes Village

There is a good gym and training facility inside the Tokyo Olympic Village as the athletes are barred from leaving the premises. The organizers have installed all the necessary equipment needed for preparations.

For outdoor sports such as rowing and sailing, the organizers have allowed the participants to train.

Destination Tokyo🗼



Have a look at the Indian Sailing duo of Varun Thakkar and KC Ganapathy in action with beautiful Mt. Fuji in the background.



Watch this space for more on #Tokyo2020!

The game is on 🔥🔥🔥#Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/MwvYfp6VSZ — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) July 18, 2021

