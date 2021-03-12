China offers vaccines to athletes taking part in Tokyo Olympics

IOC (International Olympic Committee) President Thomas Bach revealed that China has offered to provide vaccines for all the 30,000 athletes taking part in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics and 2022 Winter Olympics.

With the pandemic situation still looming over, it was unclear whether the postponed Tokyo Olympics, which are now slated to run from July 23 to August 8, would be staged successfully this year.

While the organizers had shown reservations for allowing foreign spectators in Japan, recent developments have come as a relief, with most of the athletes willing to take the vaccine shot before hitting the Games village.

"We are grateful for this offer, which is in the true Olympic spirit of solidarity. The IOC will pay for these additional doses of vaccines for the Olympic and Paralympic team. For each of these doses, the IOC will pay for two doses more which can be made available to the population in the respective countries,” said IOC President Thomas Bach.

Four vaccines have already been approved by China, while eight more are at the human trial stage, as reported by WHO (World Health Organization). Beijing, the capital of China and the 2008 Olympics host, is slated to be the entertainer for the 2022 Winter Olympics next year from February 4 to February 20.

IOC President ensures "safe and secure" Tokyo Olympics

Thomas Bach was re-appointed as the IOC President

Thomas Bach was recently re-appointed as the President of the IOC after he swept 93 votes out of 94 at the 137th IOC session which was held virtually a few days back. 2013 was the first time he was elected for the post, and the German would now be in power of the apex body for an additional four years.

After the recent developments, Bach pledged to ensure a "safe and secure" Tokyo Olympics, even when there is every possibility of the Games getting postponed because of the ongoing pandemic.