"Decision as late as possible but as early as needed" - IOC officials target end of April for call on spectators at Tokyo Olympics

With the Tokyo Olympics just six months away, the International Olympic officials continue to work full-throttled to turn the 2020 Summer Olympics into a reality.

One of the major conundrums that organizers are faced with that needs to be resolved relates to whether spectators will be allowed at the Tokyo Olympics.

In light of this, Christophe Dubi, the IOC Olympic Games executive director, has revealed a decision on the same will likely be taken by the end of April.

Dubi made the comments during a press conference on Wednesday when a question was posed to the International Olympic Committee team on the issue.

"We have to take the decision as late as possible but as early as needed,” Dubi responded. "You have a number of constraints, if you want to have your spectators comfortably making the decision knowing if they have to go or not. Towards end of April would be the right time."

Decision on spectators for Tokyo Olympics could come in two steps

A man has his photograph taken next to the Olympic Rings in Tokyo, Japan. earlier this year

During his response, Christophe Dubi revealed that the decision on allowing spectators for the Tokyo Olympics could come in two steps. The first would likely be related to foreign spectators and the second for those within Japan.

During the briefing, IOC officials claimed that although they would like to wait until the last moment, they were aware that a decision would be required to be made well in time.

The @Tokyo2020 Playbook for athletes and officials has now been published. It provides the guidelines for safe and successful Olympic and Paralympic Games this summer.https://t.co/qweUZUGZNN pic.twitter.com/6HUlrAMZ0y — IOC MEDIA (@iocmedia) February 9, 2021

Officials went on to explain that aspects such as the ticketing programme, logistics and immigration mean that the decision cannot wait till the last moment.

Dubi also claimed that a decision on spectators is essential for the operational planning at the venues of the Tokyo Olympics and services to be provided at those venues.

The Tokyo Olympics, officially known as the Games of the XXXII Olympiad, are scheduled to take place from 23 July 2021 to 8 August 2021.

This is the second time that Tokyo is hosting the Summer Olympic Games in its history.