Kiren Rijiju confident over Tokyo Olympics happening in 2021

Due to the pandemic, the Tokyo Olympics were postponed for a year, which caused a lot of uncertainty. However, Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, confirmed that the Tokyo Olympics will go as planned.

Speaking to ANI on whether the Tokyo Olympics are likely to happen this year, this is what Rijiju had to say:

"Don't go with rumours, Olympics is finalized, how we will do it, process and protocols are to be decided, otherwise the date and everything is finalized."

Tokyo Olympics 2021 will start on 23rd July and end on 8th August 2021 according to the schedule.

Don't go with rumours, the Olympics are on track. The process and protocols are to be decided otherwise the dates are finalised: Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju pic.twitter.com/MuEfpKgekS — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2021

Rijiju also talked about Tokyo Olympic athletes being the priority at this point for vaccination against Covid-19. Tokyo-bond athletes are the priority, as Rijiju doesn't want any athlete to miss their golden chance.

When asked about BCCI approaching the ministry for vaccination, Rijiju commented that all the athletes are equally important but the focus is on the Olympic team right now due to Tokyo Olympics 2021. He mentioned that the process of vaccination is in the hands of the Health Ministry and everyone has to abide by them and their process.

Rijiju flagged off Walkathon on the occasion of Women's Day

Walkathon was organized at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium for the celebration of Women's day. The idea was to promote the message that women's empowerment is a priority. It was led by the Secretary of Youth Affairs, Usha Sharma.

Kiren Rijiju further expressed how he felt about Indian women athletes and their achievements. He said:

"If you see in the Olympics and in the various international events, Indian women are performing exceedingly well, we are giving equal platform, when women perform it feels much better and good because we want that women of this country should excel."

Happy Women's Day!

Kicked off our day with #FitIndiaMovement walkathon on the occasion of #InternationalWomensDay & Netaji's 125th birth anniversary, flagged off by Hon'ble Minister of Sports Shri @KirenRijiju #IWD2021 #WomensDay pic.twitter.com/qX8UWA3kBJ — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) March 8, 2021

The Indian contingent is working relentlessly towards the Tokyo Olympics 2021. Many Indian women athletes have grabbed the Olympic quota this year.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports is trying their best to keep the athletes safe and provide them with all the resources. India will be aiming for Olympic medals this year with some very strong athletes in different events.