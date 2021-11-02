Toss-up between Bengaluru and New Delhi for IOA AGM on December 19

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Narinder Batra and secretary-general Rajeev Mehta will mostly pick either Bengaluru or New Delhi as the venue for the upcoming Annual General Body Meeting (AGM).

The IOA AGM is scheduled to be held on December 19 to elect new office bearers. Since the current term of the office bearers will end in December, the new set needs to be elected.

The date was decided by the IOA Executive Committee, however, the decision to select a venue rests with the top office bearers. The IOA president and secretary-general will decide on the venue of the Annual General Body meeting on or before November 10.

Election for IOA president's post heats up

Narinder Batra is eyeing the IOA president's post for another four-year term. However, under the Sports Code, Rajeev Mehta cannot seek re-election for the post of secretary-general for a third time.

It remains to be seen if the IOA constitution and the Sports Code will allow Rajeev Mehta to contest for the president's post instead of the secretary-general.

Accounts for the financial year 2020-21 will also be tabled at the meeting. A member of the executive committee, who had attended the meeting, said:

"There was some confusion about whether it would be an AGM or a Special General Body meeting, but it has been made clear that it will be an AGM where new office bearers will be elected. It will be held on December 19. The executive committee has authorized the president and secretary-general to decide on the venue of the AGM."

At the AGM, a new executive council comprising nine vice presidents, six joint secretaries and 10 executive council members will also be elected.

