TVS Motor Company has announced a partnership with Italian motorsports safety equipment manufacturer Alpinestars.

With the third edition of TVS MotoSoul getting underway in Goa on Friday, December 8, Vimal Sumbly, Head Business - Premium of TVS Motor Company, revealed that the company has joined hands with Alpinestars in what he termed a strategic collaboration.

“As part of our continuous efforts to elevate the experience for our customers, we are delighted to announce a strategic collaboration with Alpinestars. This partnership signifies our commitment to rider safety, comfort, and style, ensuring that our customers enjoy the thrill of riding with the globally renowned best-in-class gear," he said.

Alpinestars has been extensively involved in motorsports for several years across Formula 1, NASCAR, MotoGP, World SBK, AMA Supercross and Motocross, MXGP, Dakar, and more. The company's first taste of success came in the 1970s when Roger de Coster won five World Motocross Championships.

2023 has been an extremely productive year for Alpinestars, with their partners winning all four major titles in the FIM Road Racing World Championship season - Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia in MotoGP, Red Bull KTM Ajo's Pedro Acosta in Moto2, Leopard Racing's Jaume Masia in Moto3, and HP Pons Los40's Mattia Casadei in MotoE.

This is the second major partnership TVS Motor Company, India’s first factory racing team, has announced in as many years. Last year, the team announced that it joined hands with global Malaysian energy group PETRONAS as the title partner of TVS Racing, with the tram rebranded as PETRONAS TVS Racing Team.

Earlier in the day, TVS also unveiled seven eye-catching custom builds based on their Apache RTR 310 and Ronin models.

"We are excited to unveil seven exceptional custom builds at TVS Motosoul, demonstrating our passion for pushing the limits of design and performance. These builds showcase the versatility of our products, and exemplify our commitment to offering an unparalleled experience," Vimal expressed.