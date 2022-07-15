Ultimate Kho Kho 2022: Full list of players in squads and drafted names in each UKK franchise

The Ultimate Kho Kho League 2022 draft took place on July 14, Thursday in Pune. The organizers hosted an exhibition match ahead of the draft at the Balewadi Stadium in Pune.

Mumbai Khiladis, Chennai Quickguns, Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants, Odisha Juggernauts and Rajasthan Warriors are the six teams who will be competing in the inaugural edition of the Ultimate Kho Kho League 2022.

The players were divided into four categories — Category A, Category B, Category C & Category D. All teams were allowed to pick up a maximum of four players each from Category A & B and a maximum of 12 players from Category C.

The last category consisted of players who won't be available throughout the season. The list had players who would either leave their teams or join them midway through the season.

Ultimate Kho Kho League list of drafted players

Here is the list of all players drafted for the Ultimate Kho Kho League:

Mumbai Khiladis

Category A: Kurpe Milind Rajendra, Rohan Bapuso Kore, Visag S

Category B: Shreejesh S, Vijay Gajanan Hajare, Faizankha Sherkha Pathan, Abhishek Pathrode

Category C: Gajanan Maruti Shengal, Durvesh Vikas Salunke, Rajesh Kumar, Rohit Verma, Avik Singha, Sourabh Nathaji Ahir, Sribin Kp, Gaurav Kandpal, Abishek. M. S, Bichu S. S, Rajat Malik

Category D: Rahul Bharat Sawant, Harish Mohmmad, Devendra Dagur, Gaurav, Srijin J, Ummer Ahmad Rathar

Chennai Quick Guns

Category A: Mahesh Madhukar Shinde, Rajvardhan Patil, M Vignesh

Category B: Ramji Harishchandra Kashyap, Patta Narsayya, S. Santhru, Sibin. M

Category C: Amit Vasant Patil, Manoj Bharat Patil, Daasari Jeevith Rao, V Kabilan, Madan, P. Jai Prasath, Pandugu Anand Kumar, Buchannagari Raju, Vijay Vegad Jagdishbhai, Sachin Gaur

Category D: Prasad Vijay Patil, Pritam Ankush Chougule, Balvir Singh, Katla Ram Mohan, Venugopala S, Neelakantam, Suresh, Jaswant Singh, Vignesh M

Telugu Yoddhas

Category A: Pratik Waikar, Rohan Shingade, Sudarshan, Arun SA

Category B: Arun Ashok Gunki, Deepak Vitthal Madhav, Avdhut Bharat Patil, Prajwal K H

Category C: Adarsh Dattatray Mohite, Prasad Vaibhav Radye, Subramani V, Anukul Sarkar, Gavara Venkatesh, Thokchom Sadananda Meitei, P Hemachandran, Dhruv

Category D: Sachin Bhargo, Dhanush K C, Aditya Das, Sinam Rokeson Singh, Pittu Bala Sambi Reddy, Bojjam Ranjith

Odisha Juggernauts

Category A: Gowtham MK, Dilip Khandavi, Vishal, Jagannatha Murmu

Category B: Aditya Sunil Kudale, Nilesh Ananda Jadhav, Suraj Shital Lande

Category C: Dipesh Vijay More, Subhasis Santra, Mahesha.p, Avinash Shivaji Desai, Lipun Mukhi, Dinesh Naik S, Arjun Singh, Suresh Kumar, Thugana Vinod Kumar, Shiv Kumar Sen

Category D: Milind Dilip Chavarekar, Manoj Narayan Ghotekar, Darshanapu Sathish, Gurjinder Singh, Swayam Satyaprakash Parija, Mukesh Prajapat

Rajasthan Warriors

Category A: Abhijit Patil, Dilrajsing Sengar, Sushant Dattatray

Category B: Akshay Prashant Ganpule, Hrushikesh Vijay Murchavade, Sourabh Shivaji Adavkar, Suresh Shamrao Sawant

Category C: Majahar Kalandar Jamadar, Mohammed Taseen, Shailesh Mahadev Sankapal, Govind Yadav, Sk. Murtaja Ali, Bharat Kumar Pradhan, Nikhil .b, Yalla Satish, Jithin B, Konjengbam Dhananjoy Singh

Category D: Sushant Sanjay Kaldhone, Atla Siva Nagi Reddy, Tapan Pal, Mahesh M, Biswajit Das, Ashwani Ranjan, Mukesh Maurya, Bhuneshwar Sahu

Gujarat Giants

Category A: Ranjan Shetty, Pothireddy Sivareddy, Mareppa

Category B: Aditya Sunil Kudale, Nilesh Ananda Jadhav, Suraj Shital Lande

Category C: Abhinandan Mahadev Patil, Akshay Sandip Bhangare, Sagar Subhash Lengare, Monoj Sarkar, Dhiraj Vinod Bhave, S. Kavin Raj, Vinayak Sadashiv Pokarde, Bhat Hakmaji Govind, Chinmoy Nandi, Shubham Motiramji Jambhale, S Sarathkumar, Ajay Kumar Mandra

Category D: Aniket Bhagawan Pote, Nilesh Sarjerao Patil, Saleem Khan, Debendra Nath, Praful Raju Bhange

The inaugural edition of Ultimate Kho Kho will commence on August 14 in Pune. All matches of Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 will take place atthe Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far