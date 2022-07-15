Ultimate Kho Kho 2022: Full list of players in squads and drafted names in each UKK franchise

The Ultimate Kho Kho League 2022 draft took place on July 14, Thursday in Pune. The organizers hosted an exhibition match ahead of the draft at the Balewadi Stadium in Pune.
Mumbai Khiladis, Chennai Quickguns, Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants, Odisha Juggernauts and Rajasthan Warriors are the six teams who will be competing in the inaugural edition of the Ultimate Kho Kho League 2022.
The players were divided into four categories — Category A, Category B, Category C & Category D. All teams were allowed to pick up a maximum of four players each from Category A & B and a maximum of 12 players from Category C.
The last category consisted of players who won't be available throughout the season. The list had players who would either leave their teams or join them midway through the season.
Ultimate Kho Kho League list of drafted players
Here is the list of all players drafted for the Ultimate Kho Kho League:
Mumbai Khiladis
Category A: Kurpe Milind Rajendra, Rohan Bapuso Kore, Visag S
Category B: Shreejesh S, Vijay Gajanan Hajare, Faizankha Sherkha Pathan, Abhishek Pathrode
Category C: Gajanan Maruti Shengal, Durvesh Vikas Salunke, Rajesh Kumar, Rohit Verma, Avik Singha, Sourabh Nathaji Ahir, Sribin Kp, Gaurav Kandpal, Abishek. M. S, Bichu S. S, Rajat Malik
Category D: Rahul Bharat Sawant, Harish Mohmmad, Devendra Dagur, Gaurav, Srijin J, Ummer Ahmad Rathar
Chennai Quick Guns
Category A: Mahesh Madhukar Shinde, Rajvardhan Patil, M Vignesh
Category B: Ramji Harishchandra Kashyap, Patta Narsayya, S. Santhru, Sibin. M
Category C: Amit Vasant Patil, Manoj Bharat Patil, Daasari Jeevith Rao, V Kabilan, Madan, P. Jai Prasath, Pandugu Anand Kumar, Buchannagari Raju, Vijay Vegad Jagdishbhai, Sachin Gaur
Category D: Prasad Vijay Patil, Pritam Ankush Chougule, Balvir Singh, Katla Ram Mohan, Venugopala S, Neelakantam, Suresh, Jaswant Singh, Vignesh M
Telugu Yoddhas
Category A: Pratik Waikar, Rohan Shingade, Sudarshan, Arun SA
Category B: Arun Ashok Gunki, Deepak Vitthal Madhav, Avdhut Bharat Patil, Prajwal K H
Category C: Adarsh Dattatray Mohite, Prasad Vaibhav Radye, Subramani V, Anukul Sarkar, Gavara Venkatesh, Thokchom Sadananda Meitei, P Hemachandran, Dhruv
Category D: Sachin Bhargo, Dhanush K C, Aditya Das, Sinam Rokeson Singh, Pittu Bala Sambi Reddy, Bojjam Ranjith
Odisha Juggernauts
Category A: Gowtham MK, Dilip Khandavi, Vishal, Jagannatha Murmu
Category B: Aditya Sunil Kudale, Nilesh Ananda Jadhav, Suraj Shital Lande
Category C: Dipesh Vijay More, Subhasis Santra, Mahesha.p, Avinash Shivaji Desai, Lipun Mukhi, Dinesh Naik S, Arjun Singh, Suresh Kumar, Thugana Vinod Kumar, Shiv Kumar Sen
Category D: Milind Dilip Chavarekar, Manoj Narayan Ghotekar, Darshanapu Sathish, Gurjinder Singh, Swayam Satyaprakash Parija, Mukesh Prajapat
Rajasthan Warriors
Category A: Abhijit Patil, Dilrajsing Sengar, Sushant Dattatray
Category B: Akshay Prashant Ganpule, Hrushikesh Vijay Murchavade, Sourabh Shivaji Adavkar, Suresh Shamrao Sawant
Category C: Majahar Kalandar Jamadar, Mohammed Taseen, Shailesh Mahadev Sankapal, Govind Yadav, Sk. Murtaja Ali, Bharat Kumar Pradhan, Nikhil .b, Yalla Satish, Jithin B, Konjengbam Dhananjoy Singh
Category D: Sushant Sanjay Kaldhone, Atla Siva Nagi Reddy, Tapan Pal, Mahesh M, Biswajit Das, Ashwani Ranjan, Mukesh Maurya, Bhuneshwar Sahu
Gujarat Giants
Category A: Ranjan Shetty, Pothireddy Sivareddy, Mareppa
Category B: Aditya Sunil Kudale, Nilesh Ananda Jadhav, Suraj Shital Lande
Category C: Abhinandan Mahadev Patil, Akshay Sandip Bhangare, Sagar Subhash Lengare, Monoj Sarkar, Dhiraj Vinod Bhave, S. Kavin Raj, Vinayak Sadashiv Pokarde, Bhat Hakmaji Govind, Chinmoy Nandi, Shubham Motiramji Jambhale, S Sarathkumar, Ajay Kumar Mandra
Category D: Aniket Bhagawan Pote, Nilesh Sarjerao Patil, Saleem Khan, Debendra Nath, Praful Raju Bhange
The inaugural edition of Ultimate Kho Kho will commence on August 14 in Pune. All matches of Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 will take place atthe Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune.