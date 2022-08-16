Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Match 5 result: Telugu Yoddhas make light work of the Rajasthan Warriors, win by 21-point margin

The in-form Telugu Yoddhas went up against the Rajasthan Warriors, who were searching for their first win of Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 on Tuesday (August 16), at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune.

Rajasthan won the toss and chose to defend first and they gave that decision some merit by starting well. Their first set of defenders managed to get a Dream Run despite the Yoddhas using their powerplay.

However, the rejuvenated Yoddhas struck back following the dismissal of the first batch. A splendid mix of pole dives and skydives sent back the second Warriors' batch in no time. The Yoddhas continued their strong form till the end of Turn 1, finishing with a 24-2 lead.

Rajasthan fought back to bring the score to 24-15 with four minutes to play. However, the third batch of the Telugu Yoddhas defense did something memorable to save their side.

A terrific effort from Rohan Shingade saw the Yoddhas pick up six defensive points, two for lasting two and a half minutes, and two each for the next 30-second intervals. Despite the Warriors toiling it out on the mat, they just couldn't get the better of the Yoddhas and went into the second innings trailing 20-30.

Telugu Yoddhas were the better team in all departments

The second inning saw more of the same as the Warriors desperately tried to find a way back into the game. However, the Yoddhas picked up where they left off before the break. Their attackers were relentless and inflicted an all-out attack on the Warriors, finishing Turn 3 with a mammoth lead of 66-20.

While Rajasthan tried to reduce the arrears, it was still a heavy defeat when the game eventually drew to a close. The Yoddhas were the better team in all aspects, winning 68-47 to go to the top of the table.

While the Yoddhas will take on the Chennai Quick Guns once more in Match 8 on August 17, the Warriors will get a break to regroup. They will next be in action on August 19 when they lock horns with the Odisha Juggernauts in Match 9 of UKK 2022.

