Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 Points Table: Updated after Odisha Juggernauts vs Chennai Quick Guns clash - August 15, 2022

Mumbai Khiladis and Chennai Quick Guns lost their respective opening games in the Ultimate Kho-Kho league on Sunday (August 14).

While Mumbai Khiladis were no match for Gujarat Giants in the first-ever match in the league as they lost by a big margin, the southern derby between Chennai Quick Guns and Telugu Yoddhas was much more competitive and was a close encounter.

On the second day of the tournament (August 15), both teams were in action again. In the first match of the day, the Khiladis were up against the Rajasthan Warriors while the Quick Guns faced the Odisha Juggernauts in the second game of the night.

The Khiladis came in with renewed energy as they earned four points in defense, an area in which they lacked in the first game. In Turn 2, they earned 25 attacking points and took the lead over the Warriors. The Khiladis did well to earn a couple of dream runs.

One of the dream runs came in the powerplay when the two Wazirs were available for the Warriors. At the end of Turn 3, the score was 41-33.

The Warriors' defense tried their best to earn points and also made a dream run in Turn 4. The Mumbai Khiladis eventually got their first win of the season as they won the game 51-43.

Chennai Quick Guns in trouble early as they lose two games in a row

Ultimate Kho-Kho League table

In the second game of the day, the Juggernauts got their first victory. At the end of Turn 2, the scores were 24-21 in favor of the Juggernauts. By the end of Turn 3, the Juggernauts had taken a massive lead of 26 points on Quick Guns and despite a dream run by Quick Guns, the score read 49-23.

The Juggernauts won comfortably as they defeated Quick Guns by 51-43. The Chennai-based franchise are yet to open their account in the league after two games. Meanwhile, the Juggernauts picked up three points with the win.

At this stage, all six teams have played at least one match and the Quick Guns are at the bottom of the table while Gujarat Giants lead the table. Telugu Yoddhas and Odisha Juggernauts find themselves in the second and third spots, respectively.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar