Uncertainty looms over Commonwealth Games 2026 as Singapore backs out from hosting the event

After Malaysia, Singapore has also backed out of hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Games due to the soaring costs involved in hosting the prestigious event. The Australian state of Victoria withdrew from hosting the tournament last year due to a projected budget blowout.

With the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) finding it hard to find a new host, the tournament could be canceled for the first time since the Second World War in 1945.

The CGF has been scrambling to find a new host after the Australian state of Victoria withdrew last year because of the high costs involved. They reportedly, gave Malaysia an offer of £100 million ($126 million) sweetener, however, it didn’t result in a positive outcome.

"Commonwealth Games Singapore and Sport Singapore have studied the feasibility of hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Games and have decided not to make any bid to host the Games," the two sports bodies said in a joint statement, giving no more detail.

The last edition of the Commonwealth Games took place in Birmingham, England in 2022.

The tournament takes place every four years and the next edition is slated to take place in 2026. However, Victoria’s sudden pull-out coupled with Singapore’s disinterest have raised doubts about the future of the Games.

“The process to determine a host for the 2026 Games is continuing at pace” - Katie Sadleir

CEO of the Commonwealth Games Federation Katie Sadleir has accepted that they are running against time but efforts are underway to secure a host with just two years left.

"The process to determine a host for the 2026 Games is continuing at pace with interested Commonwealth Games Associations," she told AFP late last month.

It is worth mentioning that Birmingham City in England had put their hands up to host the 2022 Commonwealth Games after the hosting rights were taken away from South Africa. For the upcoming Games, the Canadian city of Alberta or a location in New Zealand might host the tournament.

India had previously hosted the Commonwealth Games in 2010 and had, earlier, expressed their interest in hosting the event in either 2026 or 2030.