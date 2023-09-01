US Open 2023: Bopanna-Ebden advances to second round

India's Rohan Bopanna and Australia's Matthew Ebden are through to the second round of the US Open after a comfortable win in the Men's doubles first round on Wednesday.

The Indo-Australian pair took just 55 minutes to beat the all-Australian pair of Aleksandar Vukic and Christopher O'Connell by 6-4 and 6-2 at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre in New York.

The match was on serve for the first eight games. Bopanna-Ebden earned their first break of the match at 4-4. The duo broke Aleksandar Vukic's serve to love and went 5-4 in the first set. Bopanna served well to clinch the set at 6-4.

In the second set, the Indo-Australian pair earned the break in the third game of the match. The duo broke O'Connell's serve in the 7th game of the match and went 5-2 up in the second set. Ebden held his serve to win the match with a comfortable 6-2 set win. The duo will meet the winner of the match between Aleksandar Kovacevic/Nicolas Moreno De Alboran and Andrey Golubev/Roman Safiullin.

Rohan Bopanna will be in action on Friday for the first round of Mixed Doubles. He will be partnering with Indonesia's Aldila Sutjiadi and the duo will take on the German pair of Andreas Mies and Vera Zvonareva.

Yuki Bhambri/Marcelo Demoliner to meet Jan Zielinski/Hugo Nys in the US Open 1st round

India's Yuki Bhambri and Brazil's Marcel Demoliner will meet Monaco's Hugo Nys and Poland's Jan Zielinski in the first round of the US Open 2023. The match will take place on Friday in Court 9.

Notably, India's Saketh Myneni and his partner Aslan Karatsev lost their first round in a three-setter to Marc-Andrea Huesler and Laslo Djere. After winning the first set in the tie-breaker, Myneni lost by 3-6, 2-6.

No Indian players have made it to the main singles draw of the US Open 2023. India's Sumit Nagal lost in the first round of the Men's qualifier. In the Women's Qualifier, Ankita Raina lost in the third round, while Karman Kaur Thandi bowed out in the opening round of the Qualifiers.