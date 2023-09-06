US Open 2023: Rohan Bopanna, Matthew Ebden storm into men’s doubles semis 

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden advanced to the semi-finals of the US Open 2023 men’s doubles event on Tuesday after beating the American pair of Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow. The sixth-seeded Indo-Australian pair took an hour and 28 minutes to beat their opponents 7-6(10), 6-1 in the all-important quarter-final.

It also happened to be the second straight last-four appearance in Grand Slams for Bopanna and Ebden. The duo had play out of their skin in the opening set that took 63 minutes to complete as they saved as many as seven set points to eventually come up trumps.

The second set, however, was a one-sided affair for Bopanna and Ebden, who won it at a canter. At 2-1, they earned a break of serve and that turned the match in their favor completely.

Bopanna-Ebden take on Mahut-Herbert in US Open 2023 semis

The duo served brilliantly as they pulled off 10 aces to go with a win percentage of 78 (38 out of 49) from their first serves. The two break points that they converted also turned out to be crucial in the context of the match. The pair is next scheduled to be up against the French duo of Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

Lammons and Withrow, in the meantime, would be ruing the fact that they could not convert even one of the nine break point chances that they got in the match.

Earlier this year, Bopanna and Ebden made their way through to the semis of the Wimbledon men’s doubles event. However, they ended up losing to Neal Skupski and Wesley Koolhof. This time around, they will be looking to make amends and go all the way.

Bopanna also played mixed doubles with Indonesia’s Aldila Sutjiadi, but failed to advance beyond the second round of the ongoing championship at Flushing Meadows.