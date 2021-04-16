Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Elavenil Valarivan, and Indian 10 metre Air Pistol Team (mixed) projected to win gold at Tokyo Olympics as per statistical study

Freestyle wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia, shooter Elavenil Valarivan, and the Indian 10 metre Air Pistol Team (mixed) are in line to win gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics later this year, according to projections from a study by Gracenote Sports.

Gracenote Sports has used a statistical model based on individual and team results in previous editions of the Olympics, World Championships, and World Cups to forecast the most likely medal winners in each discipline at the Olympic Games.

India's Gold Medal Projections at the Tokyo Olympics - (Data as per Gracenote Sports)

The model has predicted that India will win a total of 17 medals (4 gold, 5 silver, and 8 bronze) at the Tokyo Olympics, which would make it the most successful Games (in terms of medals won) for the country in its Olympic history.

India's shooters are projected to be the biggest medal winners for the country - with as many as 8 of the 17 projected medals coming in this sport.

India's Overall Gold Medal Projections at the Tokyo Olympics - (Data Credit - Gracenote Sports)

Amit Panghal, Saikhom Mirabhai Chanu, Saurabh Chaudhary, Manu Bhaker and Indian 10m Air Rifle team (mixed) expected to win silver medals at Tokyo Olympics

Manu Bhaker at the Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina

As per the study, boxer Amit Panghal, weightlifter Saikhom Mirabhai Chanu, shooters Saurabh Chaudhary and Manu Bhaker, and the Indian 10m Air Rifle Team (mixed) are projected to win silver medals at the Tokyo Olympics.

India's Silver Medal Projections at the Tokyo Olympics - (Data Credit - Gracenote Sports)

The model also projects bronze medals for boxers MC Mary Kom, Manish Kaushik and Lovlina Borgohain, shooters Yashaswini Singh Deswal, Divyansh Singh Panwar, and Chinki Yadav, wrestler Deepak Punia, and the Indian Recurve Men's Team in Archery.

India's Bronze Medal Projections at the Tokyo Olympics - (Data Credit - Gracenote Sports)

So far, India has won a combined total of 28 Olympic medals in its history. The most successful Olympic Games for India (in terms of medals won) were the 2012 London Games where the country picked up six medals.

The Indian contingent has already seen 86 athletes qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. With two more months of grueling qualifications ahead, the Indian camp will be hoping to reach the 100 figure mark, making it the highest number of athletes ever to be sent to a contingent by India.

