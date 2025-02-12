[WATCH] Neeraj Chopra begins training ahead of Doha Diamond League 2025

Two-time Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra has commenced his training ahead of his 2025 season opener. The Indian javelin throw will begin his season at the Doha Diamond League 2025 in Qatar on May 16. The Suheim bin Hamad Stadium will host Neeraj Chopra's 2025 athletics season opener.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Neeraj started his 2023 and 2024 seasons in the Doha Diamond League. He has decided to begin his upcoming season in Qatar and has started training with his new coach Jan Zelezny.

"Neeraj is already preparing for the opener (Doha Diamond League) with his coach (Jan Zelezny),” Indian athletics' chief coach Radhakrishnan Nair told the Times of India.

A look at Neeraj Chopra's history in the Diamond League

Neeraj Chopra won the Doha Diamond League 2023 with a best throw of 88.67 meters and finished as the runner-up at the Doha Diamond League 2024 with a throw of 88.36m. He finished second in the previous edition, behind Tokyo Olympics 2020 silver medalist Jakub Vadlejch.

Neeraj Chopra competed in six Diamond League series last year and finished as the runner-up in four events. The ace Indian javelin thrower won two events in the 2024 Diamond League series.

Chopra's current personal best is 89.94m, which he achieved at the Stockholm Diamond League 2022. The star Indian athlete will look to breach the elusive 90-meter mark in the upcoming season. He is also expected to compete in a few other Diamond League events this season.

The 27-year-old athlete will also be in action at the World Athletics Championships 2025. He won the 2023 World Athletics Championships and will look to defend his title in Tokyo this year.

Neeraj Chopra won the gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and bagged a silver medal in Paris 2024, finishing behind Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, who broke the Olympic record to bag the gold medal last year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback