Athletes from Calicut University and Kerala faced difficulties as they returned home after participating in the Khelo India University Games (KIUG) held in Lucknow. They were given poor travelling facilities by the university, with inadequate seating arrangements and players and coaches being forced to lie on floors near toilets on their journey back home.

The Khelo India University Games are often called the Indian Olympics, a platform that aims to nurture and showcase the talents of young athletes from across the country. However, the travelling facilities for these athletes cast doubt on whether they are being given the optimum support to reach their peak performance.

It is disheartening to witness the challenges faced by these promising athletes who represent the future of Indian sports. Their determination, skill, and dedication deserve proper support and resources from the universities and authorities responsible for their development.

This situation calls for immediate attention and discussion, highlighting the importance of addressing the issues faced by athletes in their journey towards excellence. The video circulating on the internet is found disturbing by many athletes and other renowned people in the domain.

In the video, it can be clearly seen how management is arguing with the athletes, who represent India on a top level. This demonstrates how sportspeople are treated, with no notice and measures from the government to appreciate their talents.

A renowned athlete, Kundan, makes a humble request to all sportspersons who come across this issue to share it as much as possible. He penned out tagging many of the suffering Khelo India athletes.

"Humble request to all sportspersons who see this try to share as much as you can. Khelo India University Games is considered as Indian Olympics this is the travelling facilities given to the young athletes by the university, then how will an athlete can reach peak overcoming this plight. This should be discussed."

Kundan thinks that by raising awareness and initiating conversations, people can collectively work towards creating a more conducive environment for the growth and success of sports in India.

