[WATCH] Sumit Antil's throw to break his own record in Men's Javelin Throw F64 category

Sumit Antil continues to create new records in the Men's Javelin Throw F64 category. The World Record holder surpassed his own numbers to set a new record at the Para World Championships in Paris on Thursday. He clinched the gold medal after finishing on top with the world record throw.

This is not the first time Sumit Antil has created a world record. At Tokyo Paralympics, Antil demonstrated a record throw of 68.55 meters, where he bested his own record in the competition. Last year, The Indian star also recorded a throw of 70.17 meters at the Indian Open National Para Athletics Championships in May.

He excelled his previous record again with a 70.83-meter throw in his first attempt on Thursday at Paris Para Athletic World Championships. The Indian star has been on the rise for years, and one should not be surprised if he goes on to break this record throw as well.

The official handle of Para Athletics shared the video of Sumit Antil's world record throw at the Para World Championships on Thursday. Here is the video:

The Para Athletics Championship is a way to secure qualification for the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris. On Thursday, Sumit Antil became the fourth Indian to grab a qualification quota for the Paralympics. The other three para-athletes are the Paralympic silver medallist discus thrower Yogesh Kathuniya, and Indian stars Praveen Kumar and Nishad Kumar.

Praveen Kumar grabbed a bronze medal in Men's high jump T64 event in the ongoing event to secure his spot. Nishad Kumar clinched a silver medal in the T47 Men's High Jump category.

Where to watch Para Athletics Championships live?

The Para Athletics Championships began on July 8th and will end on July 17th. The whole Para Athletic World Championships can be watched on the YouTube Live Stream by the official Para Athletics channel.

One can also follow the highlights of the day video package on the official social media handle (@ParaAthletics). The schedule and the fixtures of each day are available on the official website of Para Athletics.

