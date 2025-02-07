  • home icon
[WATCH] Wrestler Shivraj Rakshe attacks the referee over a controversial decision at Maharashtra Kesari wrestling tournament

By Meeth Agrawal
Modified Feb 07, 2025 16:46 IST
[WATCH] Wrestler Shivraj Rakshe attacks the referee over a controversial decision at Maharashtra Kesari wrestling tournament (Image via Rahul Kulkarni/X)
[WATCH] Wrestler Shivraj Rakshe attacks the referee over a controversial decision at Maharashtra Kesari wrestling tournament (Image via Rahul Kulkarni/X)

The 67th Maharashtra Kesari Wrestling Tournament in Ahilyanagari took an ugly turn when Shivraj Rakshe of Nanded physically attacked a referee after a controversial decision went against him in the recent semi-final bout. The incident, which led to police intervention, has sparked widespread debate in the wrestling community.

Rakshe, a two-time Maharashtra Kesari champion, was facing Prithviraj Mohol in a highly anticipated semi-final clash on Sunday (February 2). During the match, Mohol executed a body slam, and the referee ruled that Rakshe’s shoulders had touched the mat, awarding the win to Mohol. However, Rakshe strongly disputed the call, insisting that he had not been pinned.

In a fit of rage, Rakshe grabbed the referee by the collar and kicked him in the chest, creating chaos in the arena. Security personnel and police officials had to step in to control the situation.

Watch the video of Shivraj Rakshe’s attack below:

Wrestling federation suspends Shivraj Rakshe for 3 years

Following the violent outburst, the wrestling federation took swift action, suspending Shivraj Rakshe for three years. The decision effectively bars him from participating in any official wrestling competition during this period.

However, Rakshe remains defiant and has vowed to challenge the suspension in court.

“Without thoroughly reviewing the move, the referee declared my defeat in an instant. When I tried to argue my case, I was provoked and insulted, which led to my reaction,” Rakshe told the media (via Hindustan Times).

He also accused the referees of favoritism and sought intervention from Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, demanding a review of the controversial decision.

“I was unfairly ruled out. There was clear favoritism in the decision. I have complained to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. I have demanded a review of the decision… If it is proven right, then I will quit the sport,” Rakshe told the media.
Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
