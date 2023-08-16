We are enabling Divyangjan to hoist tricolour in Paralympics: PM Modi

In his speech from the historic Red Fort on the event of the 77th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi voiced the Indian government's determined promise to develop para-athletes and elevate them to advance in the Paralympics.

PM Modi revealed that efforts are going on to provide specialized training to para-athletes, with the ultimate goal of earning medals at the prestigious Paralympic Games.

He stressed the importance of developing an accessible India for Divyangjan, referring to individuals with disabilities, and simultaneously guaranteeing that these individuals can wear the Indian tricolour with immense pride on the global Paralympic stage.

Here' what PM Modi stated:

“As we work to build an accessible India for Divyangjan, we are also enabling my Divyangjan to hoist the tricolour flag of India in Paralympics. We are giving special training to the players. Now look at the world of sports. Today the children who came out of the slums are showing might in the world of sports.”

PM Modi praises deprived children on the verge of making history, hopes they shine in Paralympics

Luring concentration on the burgeoning powers of athletes rising from critical backgrounds, Prime Minister Modi honored the outstanding metamorphosis occurring within the world of sports. He mentioned that children from deprived communities are increasingly depicting their mettle, breaking stereotypes and proving their capacities in the world of sports.

The Paralympics, held every four years, stand as a demonstration of human solidity and the conquest of the human spirit. As the companion to the Olympics, it nurtures a global medium for specially-abled athletes to vie at the highest level, while fighting against physical restrictions and societal perceptions.

India's participation in the Tokyo Paralympics of 2021 honoured a historic record. The country clutched an impressive haul of 19 medals - 5 gold, 8 silver, and 6 bronze.

Since its maiden appearance in the event in 1968, India has garnered a cumulative total of 31 medals – 9 gold, 12 silver, and 10 bronze. This accomplishment echoes the determined spirit of Indian para-athletes and their commitment to making an impact in the international circuit.