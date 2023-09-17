"We have meticulously planned every aspect" - Cyrus Poncha happy with Indian squash contingent's preparations for Asian Games 2023 [Exclusive]

Squash in India is a sport that's rapidly gaining recognition. Much of the credit for this goes to the efforts of Cyrus Poncha, general secretary of the Squash Rackets Federation of India, and the collective efforts of the SRFI team.

In an exclusive conversation with Sportskeeda, Cyrus Poncha shared his views about the importance of the Asian Games. He spoke about how the players are gearing up, the challenges and successes in organizing squash events, and the future of squash in India.

Poncha has been at the forefront of India's squash development for years, and he understands the importance of international exposure. The Asian Games hold immense significance for India's squash community.

"This year, the SRFI has left no stone unturned in its preparations. With the unwavering support of the Sports Authority of India and our partner at HCL, we have meticulously planned every aspect," Poncha said.

"In the two weeks leading up to the event, we have arranged for top-notch squash players to spar with our contingent at the camp being held at the Indian Squash & Triathlon Academy. This final preparation stage is poised to be the ideal lead-up to the team's departure."

Cyrus Poncha's journey in squash has been multifaceted, encompassing roles as a player, coach, and now an administrator. In his administrative role, he has been instrumental in the growth of this sport in the country.

"Having embarked on my journey as a player and later transitioning into the role of a coach, the natural evolution for me has been to engage in administration as well. Over the years, I have garnered valuable experience in various facets of the sport. I firmly believe that I can contribute to and support the federation in unlocking the full potential of our squash ecosystem."

He continued:

"The unwavering passion and drive to excel remain deeply ingrained in me, whether it's in coaching or at the administrative level. The federation's vision aligns with our goal of expanding the sport nationwide and increasing participation numbers."

"Over the past two decades, the federation has diligently organized many squash events" - Cyrus Poncha on the growth of Indian squash

Indian players have been participating in PSA Challengers and World Cups, and are now gearing up for the Asian Games. These international events have played a pivotal role in shaping India's squash landscape, offering a platform for Indian players to shine on the global stage.

Mr. Poncha discusses the challenges and successes in organizing squash events, highlighting their impact on Indian squash. Poncha reflects on the growth of squash events in India, stating:

"Over the past two decades, the federation has diligently organized many squash events within our nation. Currently, our domestic circuit boasts a near-weekly occurrence of these events. This continuous schedule has proven to be tremendously beneficial for our emerging players, offering them valuable competitive experience."

The Squash World Cup in 2023 received widespread attention and acclaim, attracting a large viewership and generating considerable buzz among fans. He also emphasizes the significance of international events hosted in India, saying:

"The Squash World Cup 2023 garnered remarkable exposure, reaching audiences not only in Chennai, but globally. Equally important are the international events hosted on our home turf. These events provide our players with an invaluable opportunity to gain exposure to international competition and the distinct advantage of competing against international players in familiar surroundings."

Squash in India has received great acclaim during Cyrus Poncha's tenure as national head coach. When asked about the standout moments of his coaching days, he replied:

"There have been several defining moments in the history of Indian squash, but one that stands out prominently for me is the year 2004 when Saurav Ghosal clinched the British junior title. This particular achievement, in my opinion, marked a pivotal turning point. It not only stands as a defining moment but also firmly positions India on the global squash map."

Poncha exuded confidence as he delved into the unique challenges and opportunities that the Asian Games present for squash athletes. He shared insights on how these challenges can be transformed into advantages for India's squash contingent.

"Every player is unique, with their own set of quirks and idiosyncrasies. However, in the lead-up to this year's Asian Games, I have full confidence that our team has harnessed years of experience and unwavering dedication. We are poised to seize every available opportunity to establish ourselves as the leading nation in Asian squash."