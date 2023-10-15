What is the Olympic qualifier series? Everything you need to know about the venue, schedule, and sports involved in the tournament

The International Olympic Committee launched a new four-sport Olympic qualifier series for the 2024 Paris Olympics in April 2022. On October 12, 2023, the Executive Board of the IOC selected hosts for the qualifier series.

The Olympic qualifier series will be a two-part series held ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics and will serve as the qualifying event for BMX freestyle, breaking, skateboarding, and sport climbing for Paris 2024.

When and where will the Olympic qualifier series be held?

Nyjah Huston of Team United States practices on the skateboard street course ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

The Four-day events will take place in Shanghai from May 16 to 19, 2024, at the Huangpu Riverside, while the Budapest event will be held at the Ludovika Campus from June 20 to 23, 2024.

The IOC will collaborate with the four International Federations of the sport to organize the Olympic qualifier series. The International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC), the World DanceSport Federation (WDSF), World Skate, and the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) will arrange their specific sport.

With a total of 464 athletes competing in the Olympic qualifier series, including some of the best athletes from a specific sport, half of the qualification quota spots for Paris will be allocated through this series.

The atmosphere in the series will be mellow, with an amalgamation of sport, art, music, and culture. The final day of the series in the Hungarian capital will coincide with International Olympic Day on June 23, 2024.

BMX freestyle, breaking, skateboarding, and sport climbing at Summer Olympics

Sky Brown competes during the Women's Skateboarding Park Finals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Urban Sports Park in Tokyo, Japan.

Skateboarding and sport climbing were added at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. The two sports are extended for the 2024 Paris and 2028 Los Angeles Summer Olympics editions.

With its debut at the 2020 Games, sport climbing featured only two events, including men and women. At the 2024 Games, climbing will include two separate boulder-and-lead tandem and speed formats. The number of climbers competing at the 2024 Games will show a significant increase from 40 to 68.

Breaking will make its debut at the 2024 Games in Paris. A total of 16 B-boys and 16 B-girls will compete in Paris against one another, in a one-on-one battle to the music randomly played by the DJ at La Concorde on August 9 and 10, 2024.

BMX freestyle made its debut at the 2020 Games, with nine riders competing against each other. The number of competitors has increased to 12 women and 12 men for the 2024 Games. BMX freestyle will be held at La Concorde Urban Park on July 30 and 31, 2024.