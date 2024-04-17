Special Olympics Bharat (SOB) is a National Sports Federation for the development of sports for persons with intellectual disabilities. The organization is recognized by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India.

Intellectual disability is defined by a notable deficit of intellectual functioning, typically indicated by an IQ below 70, alongside difficulties in executing various daily activities and adjusting to the typical social environment.

Notably, SOB is dedicated to fostering social acceptance for individuals with intellectual disabilities, ensuring they are respected and given equal opportunities to become productive citizens.

Furthermore, SOB encourages its athletes to transition from Special Olympics training and competitions to participating in school and community programs, where they can engage in regular sports activities and fully integrate into society.

The Special Olympics Athlete oath is “Let me win. But if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt.”

What is the aim and mission of Special Olympics Bharat?

SOB aims to reach out to over 1 lakh people with intellectual disabilities in India every year.

The SOB sports program is supported by various special initiatives designed for the holistic development of the athlete, exposing the athlete to myriad programs in health, education, and leadership.

The mission of SOB is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community.

Recent and upcoming events of Special Olympics Bharat

After concluding with National Championships in Table Tennis, Cycling, Basketball, Judio, Tennis, and Swimming across male and female categories in March 2024, the SOB recently sent both male and female Indian contingent to Dhaka for Unified Football 7-a-side Tournament.

At Special Olympics Bharat, Mr. Harpreet Singh, Sports Director, SO Bharat, oversees all Right to Information (RTI) matters, while the competent authority for these affairs is the Founder & CEO, Air Marshal Denzil Keelor.

Special Olympics Bharat believes people with intellectual disabilities can learn, enjoy, and benefit from participation in sports, with proper help and encouragement.

