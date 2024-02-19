When and where to watch the Khelo India University Games 2023?

The Khelo India University Games 2023 (KIUG 2023) is set to get underway on Monday (February 19). This is the fourth edition of the multi-sporting event, hosted by seven Northeastern Indian states - Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Tripura.

The KIUG 2023 is a part of the Indian government's Khelo India initiative. This multi-sporting event will function in a team championship structure. Medals won by individual athletes or teams will eventually add up to the overall medal tally of their respective universities. The university with the most number of gold medals won by the end of the event will be declared as the winner.

A total of 20 sports - archery, athletics, badminton, basketball, boxing, football, fencing, hockey, judo, kabaddi, mallakhamb, rugby, shooting, swimming, table tennis, tennis, volleyball, weightlifting, wrestling, and yogasana are to be played at the Khelo India University Games 2023, with medals up for grabs.

Approximately 4500 athletes from 200-plus universities will compete against each other. Multiple venues across Assam will host a major part of the event. The remaining states will host select sports. Weightlifting is set to be held in Arunachal Pradesh while archery will be held in Tripura. Mizoram will host the men's football while Sikkim will host the men's boxing. Nagaland, meanwhile, will host wrestling.

The Sarusajai Sports Complex in Guwahati is the venue for the Khelo India University Games 2024 opening ceremony, which will commence on Monday. Meanwhile, the closing ceremony will be held on February 29.

Chandigarh's Punjab University won the inaugural edition of KIUG in 2020. Jain University from Karnataka went on to win the 2021 edition which was held in Bengaluru. However, Punjab University are the defending champions, having won the previous edition last year.

Where to watch the Khelo India University Games 2023?

The good news for fans of multiple sports is that the KIUG will be available for them to watch online with live streaming. Moreover, the multi-sporting event will have live television coverage as well. Live streaming will be available on the Prasar Bharati Sports YouTube channel whereas live telecast will be available on the DD Sports TV channel in India.

Live Streaming: Prasar Bharati Sports YouTube channel

TV: DD Sports