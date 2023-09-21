Who are the 2023 Asian Games mascots and what do they signify?

The 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China is 2 days away and the 655 athletes from across India who form this year's contingent are on the plane to the middle kingdom after spending the last month in preparation.

Hangzhou was officially awarded the tag of host city in September 2015 after a tough bidding process. As part of their marketing efforts, the Chinese Olympic Committee has come up with various initiatives such as creating a unique emblem, an uplifting slogan, a theme song and even a movie based on the Asian Games.

The three official mascots for the event were unveiled on April 3, 2020. They serve both as a throwback to the beauty and cultural significance of Hangzhou, as well as a postmodern take on the growing cultural significance of the Chinese administration.

Who are the mascots and what do they mean?

The three mascots are collectivelly called 'Memories of Jiangnan'. The name is an ode to a poem by Bai Juyi, a proficient poet from the Tang dynasty.

“Remembering the Fair South, As always, it is Hangzhou I most recall, Amongst the mountain temples, I search for the osmanthus petals, From which the moon did fall.” Bai wrote.

“When I recall Jiangnan, Hangzhou brings back most of my memories,” he added.

The 3 mascots are robots. Chenchen, Congcong, and Lianlian, as they are named, serve as a highlight of Hangzhou's various heritage landmarks. The mascots are designed to depict the host city's spirited tradition, that has lasted through wars and natural disasters.

Chenchen personifies the Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal, which is a World Heritage Site. Chenchen has the Gongchen Bridge displayed at the centre of its forehead. The meaning behind Chenchen is to depict inclusivity and the growing relationship between Asia and the rest of the world.

Congcong symbolizes the ancient remains of Liangzhu City, which is also a World Heritage Site. The robot is named after the Cong jade pendant spotted in the ruins. The meaning behind Concong is to depict the lasting endurance of the 5,000-year-old civilisation and embodies its enterprising spirit and perseverance.

Lianlian depicts the West Lake, another World Heritage Site. Lianlian's head includes a recognisable view of the West Lake: the Three Pools Mirroring the Moon. The meaning behind Lianlian is its stance for open-mindedness and a desire to build a community for the future of mankind.

The three robots, together, form a union of cultural, developmental and peaceful messaging. The 'Memories of Jiangnan' also serve as invitations to the Asian Games. The opening ceremony of the Asian Games is set to take place on 23rd September 2023 at 5:30 PM IST.