Why Neeraj Chopra's men's javelin throw event was delayed in Asian Games 2023?

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra had to throw the javelin again in Asian Games 2023 because of a technical error in Hangzhou, China, on Wednesday (October 4). When Chopra threw the javelin, the machine that counted the distance malfunctioned. As a result, the Indian javelin thrower had to throw it again.

The Asian Games 2023 men's javelin throw final event is currently underway in Hangzhou. Defending champion Neeraj Chopra is the favorite to win the gold medal this year. Chopra has been in terrific form, plus his fiercest opponent Arshad Nadeem has pulled out of Asian Games 2023 due to an injury.

Neeraj Chopra's first throw seemed to have covered a distance of around 85m. However, the organizers later disclosed that there was a technical glitch. Chopra and his fans waited for the score update, but the javelin thrower was later informed that he had to throw again.

There was a brief break in the men's javelin throw final due to the technical glitch. The participants continued their warm-up activities to ensure that they were ready for the attempts.

Neeraj Chopra attained the top spot in the leaderboard with a throw of 82.38m

Chopra threw the javelin again after the first throw was not considered due to a technical error. The Indian star could not cover a similar distance with the second throw. The javelin covered a distance of 82.38m. Although Chopra was not so happy with the score, he still managed to attain the top spot in the standings after that attempt.

Another Indian javelin thrower Kishore Kumar Jena soon made his first attempt. He covered a distance of 81.26m with his first throw. Jena and Chopra are the favorites to finish in the top two spots.

It will be interesting to see which javelin thrower bags the number one position. You can follow the live commentary here.