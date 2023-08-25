World Athletics Championships 2023: Indian javelin throwers Neeraj Chopra, DP Manu, and Kishore Jena qualify for the final

Indian javelin throwers have scripted history at the 2023 World Athletics Championships being held in Budapest, Hungary.

On Friday, August 25, Neeraj Chopra, DP Manu, and Kishore Jena advanced to the finals of the men's javelin throw. Hence, there would be three Indian athletes out of 12 finalists in the medal round.

In the qualifying round of Group A, Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra produced an excellent throw of 88.77m in his first attempt. He breached the automatic qualification mark of 83m with ease.

Expand Tweet

The 25-year-old Chopra topped the qualification round of the javelin throw with his season's best effort of 88.77m. At the same time, he also qualified for the Paris Olympics 2024.

Another Indian javelin thrower in Group A, DP Manu advanced to the final with a throw of 81.31m. The 23-year-old Manu had also clinched a silver medal at the 2023 Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok.

Expand Tweet

Later, in Group B qualification, India's Kishore Jena threw 80.55m to enter the final of the men's javelin throw at the World Athletics Championships. Earlier this year, the 27-year-old Jena produced his personal best throw of 84.38m.

Meanwhile, other main contenders for a podium finish in the javelin throw event, Jakub Vadlejch (83.50m) and Julian Weber (82.39m) also entered the final.

However, Neeraj Chopra is undoubtedly the biggest contender for gold. At the 2022 World Athletics Championships held in Eugene, Chopra claimed a silver medal. So, this time he would aim to clinch gold. The reigning Olympic Champion is in superb form in 2023, having won both the Doha and Lausanne Diamond leagues.

India's performance at 2023 World Athletics Championships so far

The World Athletics Championships in Budapest has been a real test for the Indian contingent. Even some of the in-form athletes like Avinash Sable (men's 3000m steeplechase) and Murali Sreeshankar (men's long jump) didn't perform as expected. Their early exit dealt a blow to India's hopes.

Nevertheless, on August 25, Neeraj Chopra, Kishore Jena, and DP Manu qualified for the men's javelin throw final. Their performances have once again raised the expectations of the entire nation. Chopra, in particular, has a big opportunity to become a world champion.