Wrestler Bajrang Punia, Paralympian Amit Saroha receive financial assistance for training

Indian wrestler and Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Bajrang Punia have been granted a sum of ₹6.16 lakhs for the special training camp the ace wrestler undertook in Iran. Similarly, para-athlete Amit Saroha was also granted an assistance of ₹2.45 lakhs towards the expenses of his personal physiotherapist.

The financial assistance to both athletes was approved by the Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) of the Sports Ministry.

Bajrang Punia, along with his coach Sujeet Mann, trained extensively in Iran for 18 days for the upcoming Senior Asian Wrestling Championship. The wrestler will compete in the selection trials on March 24 at the KD Jadhav Wrestling Indoor Stadium.

Bajrang Punia motivated to win Olympic gold

Bajrang will compete in the 65 kg category and will be in action in the Indian Senior Freestyle and Greco Roman Style Wrestling teams at the forthcoming Senior Asian Wrestling Championship to be held in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia from April 24.

The ace wrestler has also set his eyes set on the Commonwealth Games this August and the Asian Games this September. Bajrang said:

“Whatever tournament comes until Paris, I’m going to give my best performance and my aim is to change the color of my medal in Paris 2024,”

Similarly, the Sports Authority of India Training Center in Lucknow will conduct selection trials for the Indian senior women's wrestling team on March 25. The trials will determine the athletes who will represent the Indian contingent at the Senior Asian Wrestling Championship.

Meanwhile, para-athlete (Club Throw F51) Amit Saroha's financial assistance for his personal physiotherapist Ankit Rahodia will run from March 2022 to the Para Asian Games 2022.

Amit is an Arjuna Award winner. Both Bajrang and Amit are a part of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme's Core team.

