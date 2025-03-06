“You are an inspiration for the whole country” – Mansukh Mandaviya backs Indian contingent for Special Olympics World Winter Games

By Meeth Agrawal
Modified Mar 06, 2025 16:16 IST
Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya extended his best wishes to the Indian contingent set to compete at the Special Olympics World Winter Games 2025, scheduled to be held in Turin, Italy, from March 8 to 15.

The Indian team, consisting of 49 members, including 30 special athletes and 19 support staff, will compete across six disciplines: Alpine Skiing, Cross Country Skiing, Floorball, Short-track Speed Skating, Snowboarding, and Snowshoeing.

During the send-off ceremony at Dhyan Chand National Stadium, Mandaviya praised the athletes for their dedication.

“I am seeing tremendous enthusiasm among these athletes. During the last edition of the Special Olympics World Winter Games, India won 37 gold medals, and this time I am confident we will perform even better,” he said. (Via Economic Times)
Mandaviya also acknowledged the contribution of Special Olympics Bharat and the families of the athletes.

“I really salute the parents of these athletes and Special Olympics Bharat, who have helped them reach this level. These athletes are very special to us because what they are doing not everyone can do. You are an inspiration for the whole country,” he added.
The athletes were honored with garlands and traditional Himachali woolen caps, celebrating their journey before they head to Italy. The 2025 edition of the Special Olympics World Winter Games will see participation from 1,500 athletes across 102 countries, making it one of the biggest events in the history of the competition. The send-off event was also attended by Dr. Mallika Nadda and Dr. V.K. Mahendru.

India’s legacy at the Special Olympics World Winter Games

India has been a strong performer at the Special Olympics World Winter Games. Over six editions, Indian athletes have won 167 medals, including 73 gold, 49 silver, and 45 bronze.

In the last edition, held in Austria in 2017, India secured 73 medals, including 37 gold. With this year’s competition set to feature top talents from across the world, India hopes to build on its success.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
