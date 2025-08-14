"You don't see the same people in the top six week in week out": Will Power reflects on having to constantly prove himself in IndyCar

Team Penske driver Will Power recently spoke about his race at Portland. He also spoke about constantly having to prove himself in the sport, which has gotten tougher over the years.The Australian drives the #12 Team Penske car powered by Chevrolet. He got his team the long awaited victory of the season and also made a statement with the win, as he constantly felt the need to prove himself to the critics.While on the podcast SpeedStreet hosted by Conor Daly and Chase Holden, Power spoke about how the series has gotten tougher, as there are no longer the same six people in the top six every weekend. He said:&quot;I keep saying I'm driving as good as I ever have. I'm the fastest I've ever been; i'm still quick. The series has gotten tougher it's not a question. You can't see the same people in the top six in week in and week out; you just don't apart from Palou. Another thing that was a strange year on many fronts to have a guy win 8 races in this current formula that we have, where we are like so even bloody impressive man, bloody impressive but yeah, it's I've had a great career; it's just funny. It's very typical of life&quot; (56:48 onwards)The two-time champion has had a tough season so far, as he had multiple crashes and engine failures earlier in the year, which resulted in critics questioning his ability. However, with this win Will Power proved himself. Despite a tough season, the Australian driver sits the highest in the drivers' championship among the Team Penske drivers, as he is in sixth place with 342 points.Will Power expresses his feelings amid contract uncertaintyThe Australian driver recently spoke about his race at BITNILE.com Grand Prix of Portland. He talked about having to prove himself to the team looking to hire him.The 44-year-old won the race at Portland. However, he is currently looking to extend his contract with the team, which will end at the end of the season. The speculations around Power's contract have been around for a while but have taken off after A.J. Foyt's David Malukas signed a technical alliance with Team Penske.While talking to the media post race, Will Power was questioned if this win proves to his team and any other team looking to hire him that he can still win races. The #12 driver replied by saying: (via Bob Pockrass on X)&quot;It's probably good on both fronts. Yeah, I mean, if you have to, I won three races last year, so if you're waiting for me to know if I'm good enough. I don't know what you're thinking like. If you're actually waiting like yeah, &quot;this guy I am not sure that guy is good enough,&quot; just go back to last year and you'll f***ing know.&quot;Will Power had started the race from 3rd place and put in a lap at the average speed of 107.038 mph.