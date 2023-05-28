"You will be left wondering how does he jump so high" - Trampoline gymnast Adarsh Bhoir calls for audiences to support the sport

Defying gravity with his awe-inspiring flips and twists, Adarsh Bhoir, an 18-year-old trampoline gymnast hailing from Maharashtra, has emerged as a force to be reckoned with in the world of trampoline gymnastics.

With a string of remarkable achievements under his belt, Adarsh's talent and dedication have propelled him to the forefront of his sport. In a triumphant display of his skills, he clinched the prestigious individual gold medal at the National Games held in Gujarat, leaving spectators and fellow athletes in awe of his mastery. Adarsh continued his winning streak at the National Championships in 2022-23, securing yet another individual hold medal.

In India's first trampolining competition organised by SkyJumper Sports, Adarsh's team won the first position, as he donned the red jersey of the Jumping Ninjas and helped them get the podium finish.

As we delve into the journey of this young prodigy, we come across the plethora of sacrifices that have been made, the obstacles that he overcame - all of which just added fuel to the fire burning inside him to achieve the highest laurels in this field.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Adarsh divulges how he got into the sport.

Q: How has your journey been? How did you get into trampolining gymnastics?

A: When I was young, I used to play artistic gymnastics. My coach, Pawan Sir, asked me to try trampoline gymnastics and I agreed. After 2018, I went for training and on my first day, I enjoyed it. But when they made me work out, I told my father I would not be able to do this since my legs hurt a lot.

However, after playing competitions, I got emotionally connected to the sport. Whenever you get emotionally connected, you feel bad on the days your practice doesn't go according to plan. I started in 2018 and I am continuing to explore my journey in this sport.

Q: What are the different challenges that you have faced in your journey?

A: My biggest challenge that I faced was at the National Games. Our camp was one week away and I was unable to practice. I broke into tears at the gym while trampolining. I called up my father and explained the situation to him. He calmed me down. Being mentally down is very difficult and recovering from that is very difficult as well.

After I won the gold at the National Games, I injured my ankle - I tore my ligament. My recovery took a long time and I was thinking about giving up and taking up some other sport. But the support from my teammates, coaches and family was immense. So in conclusion, sometimes you get mentally drained but it is a game.

Q: How has the support from your family been? Have they given you the freedom to go and explore this field fully?

A: There is decent support for my career in my family. My father has been supporting me tirelessly. I am not comparing with others but my father's support has been the biggest. I am really thankful to him. Even I have to go to the gym at 4 am, there has been support.

Q: What do you feel will be the audience's reactions when they watch a trampolinist jump in real life?

A: When you will see a trampoline gymnast jump in real life, the trampolinist jumps very high. You will be left wondering how does he jump so high. They will wonder how does the trampolinist not get scared.

Q: Who is your role model who you look up to for motivation when you are feeling down?

A: US swimmer Michael Phelps - he has 20 gold medals at the Olympics. So that really motivates me. I feel motivated by this and think to myself that even I want to do this.

Q: Trampolining is a sport where injuries might be common. How do you deal with them and how can you prevent injuries?

A: Every sport has the risk of injury. It is not that trampolining has more injuries. If you want to avoid injuries, you should be disciplined. You cannot sleep at 2 in the night and come for practice in the morning and eat at whatever time you please. If that is the case, you will definitely pick up an injury.

After the National Games, I started having a lot of fun. But I feel that if you lead a disciplined life, your injury chances reduce significantly. You should also balance your training schedule.

Q: What are your future goals and aspirations?

I want to be an Olympic champion, that is my goal. You will see me on the screen definitely.

