Nurturing the next generation of sporting superstars: A comprehensive look into Punjab's Khelo India Scheme

Punjab’s Khelo India scheme is one of the most detailed plans to raise funding and infrastructure for sportspersons across India. The state, which boasts of multiple Olympic medalists and has produced stellar athletes over the years, has developed a ground plan with a healthy budget to ensure that upcoming players get the support they need.

Led by Chief Minister Shri Bhagwat Singh Mann, the scheme focuses on multiple areas of sports development, including talent searches and more. Under the talent search aspect of the Khelo India scheme, the state will emphasize national talent search portals and special programs that promote sports.

There will also be financial assistance provided to the identified talented youths, which will include a stipend of rupees five lakh per annum for eight students every year.

The efforts of the Punjab government will also see the promotion of indigenous and tribal games as part of the scheme. This will include a budget of Rs. 20 crore for the first year, and 15 crore for the next two years.

Another unique aspect of this scheme is the “Sports for Peace and Development.” Under this component, the government will allocate Rs. 15 crore annually in a bid to enhance sports facilities in the disturbed areas of the state.

The infrastructural aspects of Punjab's Khelo India scheme

Punjab, in a bid to deepen its sporting talent pool, has also focused considerably on the infrastructural aspect of sports under the Khelo India scheme. The efforts of the Punjab government have resulted in local high-performance Khelo India centers, which boast budgets ranging from rupees 75 lakhs to 3 crores.

The state has also been intent on creating new sporting infrastructure while updating the old one. This has seen a budget of Rs. 25 to Rs. 50 crores being assigned to four Universities each year, to help them develop their sporting structures.

Aside from all of this, Punjab’s Khelo India scheme is also focused on promoting sports for women and disabled people and building a community of coaches who can guide athletes to global success.