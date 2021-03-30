Usain Bolt features amongst Olympic greats on whom movies have been made

The Olympics is a platform where stars are made. Behind those stars, there is a whole lot of hard work, sweat, dedication and sacrifice that goes into making such an inspiring story. The stories in turn inspire youngsters to take up sports.

The Tokyo Olympics was scheduled to light up the television screens in 2020 but was postponed for a year, thanks to the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. With just a few months to go before the mega event unfolds, we bring you some of the movies based on the life of famous international Olympians.

Olympic Greats and the movies made on them

Eric Liddell and Harold Abrahams (Chariots of Fire)

Eric Liddell won a gold and bronze in 1924 Paris Olympics

The Chariots of Fire charts out the story of two British athletes – Eric Liddell and Harold Abrahams – in the 1924 Olympics. It also speaks about how Liddell and Abrahams – the two outsiders – used running to prove themselves and showed their struggles to Olympic glory in Paris.

The film, released in 1981, also portrays Liddell, a Scottish Christian who runs for God’s glory while Abrahams runs to overcome injustice. Abrahams won a gold in 100m and silver in 4×100m relay. Liddell won a 400m gold and 200m bronze.

Jesse Owens (Race)

The film, released in 2016, tells the story of African-American sprinter and long jumper Jesse Owens and his record-breaking feat of four gold medals at the 1936 Berlin Olympics.

Considered perhaps the greatest among all in track and field history, the film also shows how Owens went on to become an all-time great. It also shows his struggle with racial discrimination and a glimpse into his personal life as well.

In all, Owens won gold in 100m, 200m, 4×100m relay and long jump in Berlin. The Race also showed Owens’ university days, his struggles to feed his girlfriend and daughter, as well as the relationship with his coach Larry Snyder.

Teófilo Stevenson (The People’s Fighters)

Teofilo Stevenson (in blue) is one of the Cuban boxing greats the world has ever seen

The People’s Fighter is a movie that tells the story of three-time Olympic gold medallist Cuban boxer Teófilo Stevenson. The film revolves around the legacy of Cuban boxing, Stevenson’s career and his dominance over the likes of Americans Duane Bobick, Tyrell Briggs and John Tate.

The film, released in 2018, also allowed the story of the Cuban people to be told.

Stevenson could have won two more gold medals had the Cuban authorities allowed the national boxing team to participate in the 1984 and 1988 Summer Olympics. His gold medals were in 1972, 1976 and 1980 editions.

Usain Bolt (I Am Bolt)

Usain Bolt after his 200m win at the RIO Olympics

Certainly a figure to be documented! Widely considered one of the fastest human beings on earth, Usain Bolt shattered all records on his way to eight Olympic gold medals and a host of World Championships top honors. The Jamaican sprinter still holds the world record in men’s 100m (9.58s) and 200m (19.19s), both of which he achieved within a span of four days in 2009.

The 102 minutes film showed what it took to become Usain Bolt, his compelling stories, rise to fame and lots more. The film also showed unseen scenes of Bolt during the competitions, his life off the track, family and friends and activities beyond running, which most of his fans admire.

The West Indians love to enjoy life and Bolt is no surprise as the film even takes viewers on a vacation with the superstar. The film was released in 2016.