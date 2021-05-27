Visiting Tokyo Olympics officials to be cut by more than half: Reports

The Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics organizers have decided to cut down on the number of visiting officials by more than 50 per cent amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to reports. The Olympics are scheduled to commence on July 23, with the Paralympics following soon after, on August 24.

Before the COVID-19 outbreak last year, the organizers had estimated the number of officials at around 177,000. But now, the number stands to be reduced to approximately 78,000. The Games were originally scheduled for 2020 but got postponed by a year due to the global pandemic.

According to the latest developments, the organizing committee is now expecting 59,000 foreign officials at the Olympics, a sharp fall from the 141,000 that was initially planned. For the Paralympics, around 19,000 off-field staff are likely to visit the country.

Earlier in March this year, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Japanese authorities mutually agreed to impose a ban on foreign spectators. Authorities had also planned to cut 30 per cent of the 10,000-strong medical staff that were initially planned to be on hand for the Games.

The Tokyo Olympics have been on the receiving end of criticism recently, with the Japanese medical fraternity calling for its cancelation. An anti-Olympic petition with 350,000 signatures was also submitted to the organizers in an effort to put a stop to the event.

Tokyo Olympics to go ahead as scheduled, says IOA

However, the IOC and the Tokyo Games organizers have stood firm about the Olympics and Paralympics going ahead as planned. On Wednesday, the Japanese Olympic Committee (JOC) stated that the athletes will be vaccinated soon.

The vaccination process for 1,600 people, which includes coaches and around 600 athletes, will start on June 1. The IOC has also reiterated on numerous occasions that the Tokyo Olympics will go smoothly with stringent measures in place.