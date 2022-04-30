Orlando City vs Charlotte Prediction and Betting Tips | 1 May, 2022

Orlando City host Charlotte at the Exploria Stadium in the MLS on Sunday, with both sides having contrasting starts to the season.

Orlando City are currently 3rd in the Eastern Conference, three points off Philadelphia at the top of the table. Oscar Pareja's side have won three of their last five games across all competitions and will be going into the game off the back of a 3-0 loss against the New York Red Bulls last time out. They will look to bounce back with a win against Charlotte on Sunday.

Charlotte, on the other hand, are currently 8th in the Eastern Conference, four points behind their opponents. Miguel Angel Ramirez's side have been in inconsistent form of late, having won only two of their last five games. They will hope to turn things around with a win against Orlando City on Sunday.

Both sides will want to win the game to climb up the table and that should make for a well-contested matchup.

Orlando City vs Charlotte Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first time that the two sides will be facing off against each other.

Orlando City have the joint highest amount of clean-sheets this seasons, with five from their nine games so far.

Charlotte have scored the second least amount of goals in the conference, with eight in their nine games so far.

Charlotte are tied top for most penalties conceded this season with three.

Orlando City vs Charlotte Prediction

The two sides have been in contrasting form this season and that should come to the fore during their game on Sunday.

Antonio Carlos will be the only absentee for Orlando City. Meanwhile, Charlotte will be without Chris Hegardt and Vinicius Mello.

Despite having lost their last game, Orlando City should not have much trouble getting past Charlotte.

We predict Orlando City will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Orlando City 2-0 Charlotte

Orlando City vs Charlotte Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Orlando City Win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - NO (Orlando City have one of the best defenses this season, while Charlotte have the second least amount of goals in the conference)

Tip 3 - Alexandre Pato to score/assist (The Brazilian has two goals and two assists in seven games this season)

Edited by Adit Jaganathan