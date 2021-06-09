Overseas media personnel to be monitored closely via GPS at Tokyo Olympics 

The Tokyo Olympics organizers stated on Tuesday that overseas journalists covering the Games will be monitored closely, including via GPS. The monitoring of international journalists will last for 14 days, following which they will be allowed to interact with locals. Local media will not face any kind of restrictions.

The decision comes in the wake of the current COVID-19 situation in Japan with several cities, including hosts Tokyo, in a state of emergency until June 20. Tokyo Olympics Organizing Committee president Seiko Hashimoto expects the visiting journalists to comply with the rules for a safe and secure Games.

International journalists will have to undergo daily COVID-19 tests in the first three days. After getting three negative results, they will be allowed to go out in the places they have registered for in advance as long as they don’t use public transport to reach them.

Each and every visiting journalist will be monitored via GPS using their smartphones. The organizers may ask for any individual’s data if the situation demands so. Tokyo Olympics organizers will also work closely with the hotels to keep track of visiting journalists.

According to the organizers, no visiting journalist can use any shared accommodations. The organizers have also decided to trim down media hotels to 150 which is more than 50 per cent less than originally planned 350.

Restrictions not relevant to freedom of press: Tokyo Games CEO

Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics CEO Toshiro Muto stated that these restrictions are not antithetical to Freedom of Press and have been taken considering the current COVID situation in the country and worldwide.

“We think this is an acceptable restriction given the current COVID situation. This is not relevant to the freedom of the press,” Muto said on Tuesday.

Muto also revealed that talks are on to vaccinate local media but nothing has been finalized. He also said they might ask for further vaccine donations in the coming weeks to be on the safer side.

The Tokyo Olympics organizers also stated that 80 per cent of medical workers have already been booked for the Tokyo Olympics. At the Games, 230 doctors and 310 nurses will be required daily.

