Pan American Games 2023: Full Schedule & American players to watch out for

The Pan American Games 2023 is all set to commence on Friday, October 20 in Santiago, Chile. The opening ceremony is slated to take place on October 20, while the closing ceremony is scheduled for the final day of the tournament on November 5.

Athletes from all parts of America and the Caribbean will compete at the Pan American Games 2023. More than 100 players are expected to secure a berth in the 2024 Paris Olympics based on their performances at the Pan American Games 2023.

Pan American Games 2023: Full Schedule

The competition will commence with the opening ceremony on 20th October. However, the Baseball events will commence two days prior, on 18th October.

The sports at the Pan American Games 2023 include Aquatics (Diving, Swimming, Open Water Swimming & Water Polo), Archery, Athletics, Badminton, Baseball, Softball, Basketball (3x3 & 5x5), Basque pelota, Boxing, Bowling, Breaking, Canoe/Kayak, Cycling, Equestrian, Fencing, Football, Golf, Gymnastics (Artistic gymnastics, Rhythmic gymnastics, Trampoline gymnastics).

A few more sports at the Pan American Games 2023 are - Handball, Hockey, Judo, Karate, Modern Pentathlon, Raquetball, Roller skating, Rowing, Skateboarding, Rugby Sevens, Sailing, Shooting, sports climbing, Squash, Surfing, Table tennis, Taekwondo, Triathlon, Volleyball, Beach Volleyball, Water Ski, Weightlifting and Wrestling.

Opening Ceremony: 20 October

Baseball: 18 - 28 October

Boxing: 19 - 27 October

Aquatics

Diving: 20 - 25 October

Swimming: 21 - 25 October

Open water swimming: 29 October

Artistic swimming: 31 October - 3 November

Water Polo: 30 October - 4 November

Badminton: 21 - 25 October

Basketball

3x3 Basketball: 21 - 23 October

5x5 Basketball: 25 October - 4 November

Skateboarding: 21 & 22 October

Shooting: 21 - 27 October

Sport Climbing: 21 - 24 October

Taekwondo: 21 - 24 October

Gymnastics

Artistic gymnastics: 21 - 25 October

Rhythmic gymnastics: 1 - 4 November

Trampoline gymnastics: 3 - 4 November

Cycling

Mountain Bike: 21 October

BMX Racing: 21 - 22 October

Road: 22 and 29 October

Track: 24 - 27 October

BMX Freestyle: 5 November

Raquetball: 21 - 26 October

Volleyball

Beach Volleyball: 21 - 27 October

Volleyball: 21 - 26 October (women's) and 30 October–4 November (men's)

Water ski: 21–24 October

Weightlifting: 21–24 October

Modern Pentathlon: 21 - 27 October

Equestrian: 22 October - 3 November

Athletics

Marathon: 22 October

Athletics: 29 October - 4 November

Football: 22 October - 4 November

Rowing: 23 - 25 October

Tennis: 23 - 29 October

Surfing: 24 - 30 October

Handball: 24 October - 4 November

Hockey: 25 October - 4 November

Canoe/Kayak

Slalom: 27 - 29 October

Sprint: 1 - 4 November

Judo: 28 - 31 October

Sailing: 28 October - 5 November

Table tennis: 29 October - 5 November

Softball: 29 October - 4 November

Fencing: 30 October - 4 November

Basque pelota: 31 October - 5 November

Squash: 31 October - 5 November

Archery: 1 - 5 November

Wrestling: 1 - 4 November

Triathlon: 2 & 4 November

Bowling: 2 - 5 November

Golf: 2 - 5 November

Breaking: 3 - 4 November

Rugby Sevens: 3 - 4 November

Karate: 3 - 5 November

Roller skating

Artistic and speed skating: 3 - 5 November

Closing Ceremony: 5 November

Pan American Games 2023: American players to watch out for

Jordan Chiles

American gymnast Jordan Chiles is an Olympic medalist in the women's artistic gymnastics event. She won a silver medal in the team event at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

The 22-year-old gymnast has been representing the United States for 10 years. Chiles has also won medals for America at the FIG World Cup, Pacific Rim Championships, and the World Championships.

He will represent his nation in the Men's 3x3 Basketball event. The former basketball player is a fan favorite and is among the most experienced players competing at the Pan American Games 2023.

The 34-year-old player was named in the FIBA 3x3 World Cup Team of the Tournament this year and is surely a player to watch out for.

Brooks Curry

Brooks Curry will lead the United States' swimming contingent at the Pan American Games 2023 in Chile. He won a gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in the 4x400 relay team.

At the 2022 World Championship, Curry bagged three medals for his nation and also clinched three medals in July at the TYR Pro Championships. He will compete in the 100m Men's Freestyle event at the Pan American Games 2023.