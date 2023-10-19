Pan American Games 2023: Full Schedule & American players to watch out for

The Pan American Games 2023 is all set to commence on Friday, October 20 in Santiago, Chile. The opening ceremony is slated to take place on October 20, while the closing ceremony is scheduled for the final day of the tournament on November 5.
Athletes from all parts of America and the Caribbean will compete at the Pan American Games 2023. More than 100 players are expected to secure a berth in the 2024 Paris Olympics based on their performances at the Pan American Games 2023.
Pan American Games 2023: Full Schedule
The competition will commence with the opening ceremony on 20th October. However, the Baseball events will commence two days prior, on 18th October.
The sports at the Pan American Games 2023 include Aquatics (Diving, Swimming, Open Water Swimming & Water Polo), Archery, Athletics, Badminton, Baseball, Softball, Basketball (3x3 & 5x5), Basque pelota, Boxing, Bowling, Breaking, Canoe/Kayak, Cycling, Equestrian, Fencing, Football, Golf, Gymnastics (Artistic gymnastics, Rhythmic gymnastics, Trampoline gymnastics).
A few more sports at the Pan American Games 2023 are - Handball, Hockey, Judo, Karate, Modern Pentathlon, Raquetball, Roller skating, Rowing, Skateboarding, Rugby Sevens, Sailing, Shooting, sports climbing, Squash, Surfing, Table tennis, Taekwondo, Triathlon, Volleyball, Beach Volleyball, Water Ski, Weightlifting and Wrestling.
Opening Ceremony: 20 October
Baseball: 18 - 28 October
Boxing: 19 - 27 October
Aquatics
- Diving: 20 - 25 October
- Swimming: 21 - 25 October
- Open water swimming: 29 October
- Artistic swimming: 31 October - 3 November
- Water Polo: 30 October - 4 November
Badminton: 21 - 25 October
Basketball
- 3x3 Basketball: 21 - 23 October
- 5x5 Basketball: 25 October - 4 November
Skateboarding: 21 & 22 October
Shooting: 21 - 27 October
Sport Climbing: 21 - 24 October
Taekwondo: 21 - 24 October
Gymnastics
- Artistic gymnastics: 21 - 25 October
- Rhythmic gymnastics: 1 - 4 November
- Trampoline gymnastics: 3 - 4 November
Cycling
- Mountain Bike: 21 October
- BMX Racing: 21 - 22 October
- Road: 22 and 29 October
- Track: 24 - 27 October
- BMX Freestyle: 5 November
Raquetball: 21 - 26 October
Volleyball
- Beach Volleyball: 21 - 27 October
- Volleyball: 21 - 26 October (women's) and 30 October–4 November (men's)
Water ski: 21–24 October
Weightlifting: 21–24 October
Modern Pentathlon: 21 - 27 October
Equestrian: 22 October - 3 November
Athletics
- Marathon: 22 October
- Athletics: 29 October - 4 November
Football: 22 October - 4 November
Rowing: 23 - 25 October
Tennis: 23 - 29 October
Surfing: 24 - 30 October
Handball: 24 October - 4 November
Hockey: 25 October - 4 November
Canoe/Kayak
- Slalom: 27 - 29 October
- Sprint: 1 - 4 November
Judo: 28 - 31 October
Sailing: 28 October - 5 November
Table tennis: 29 October - 5 November
Softball: 29 October - 4 November
Fencing: 30 October - 4 November
Basque pelota: 31 October - 5 November
Squash: 31 October - 5 November
Archery: 1 - 5 November
Wrestling: 1 - 4 November
Triathlon: 2 & 4 November
Bowling: 2 - 5 November
Golf: 2 - 5 November
Breaking: 3 - 4 November
Rugby Sevens: 3 - 4 November
Karate: 3 - 5 November
Roller skating
- Artistic and speed skating: 3 - 5 November
Closing Ceremony: 5 November
Pan American Games 2023: American players to watch out for
Jordan Chiles
American gymnast Jordan Chiles is an Olympic medalist in the women's artistic gymnastics event. She won a silver medal in the team event at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.
The 22-year-old gymnast has been representing the United States for 10 years. Chiles has also won medals for America at the FIG World Cup, Pacific Rim Championships, and the World Championships.
Jimmer Fredette
He will represent his nation in the Men's 3x3 Basketball event. The former basketball player is a fan favorite and is among the most experienced players competing at the Pan American Games 2023.
The 34-year-old player was named in the FIBA 3x3 World Cup Team of the Tournament this year and is surely a player to watch out for.
Brooks Curry
Brooks Curry will lead the United States' swimming contingent at the Pan American Games 2023 in Chile. He won a gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in the 4x400 relay team.
At the 2022 World Championship, Curry bagged three medals for his nation and also clinched three medals in July at the TYR Pro Championships. He will compete in the 100m Men's Freestyle event at the Pan American Games 2023.