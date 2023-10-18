Pan American Games 2023: Where to watch, live streaming details and more

The 2023 Pan American Games are set to commence on October 20, with the sport of baseball starting a couple of days earlier. The quadrennial continental event will be hosted by Santiago in Chile.

So far, the USA has been the most successful country at the marquee event with 4713 medals, which is more than double that of Cuba. They sit second in the medal tally. Of their 4713 medals, 2064 are gold, while 1542 and 1107 are silver and bronze, respectively. America has also finished on top of the medal tally for all except two Pan American Games.

The American flag at the Santiago Games will be represented by many decorated athletes. Sports enthusiasts from the country can catch them live in action on the PanAm Sports Channel.

For fans from the US and Canada, live streaming of the event will be available on the Fubo TV channel, which will require a subscription.

A worldwide coverage of the boxing competitions from Santiago can be viewed on the Olympics Channel via Olympics.com and the official Olympics app.

2023 Pan American Games: American athletes to watch out for

The US contingent at the 2023 Games will include a total of 631 athletes, divided nearly equally between men and women.

Of this 631-member squad, 93 are Olympians. Additionally, 94 of these athletes managed to snag a podium finish at the 2019 Pan American Games, while 45 of the athletes stood on top of the podium.

Popular names in the American team will include world gymnastic champion Jordan Chiles and Tokyo 2020 gold-medalist swimmer Brooks Curry.

Other US Olympic gold-medalists at the Santiago Games include fencer Lee Kiefer, shooter Vincent Hancock, wrestlers Helen Maroulis and Kyle Snyder, and equestrian athletes Laura Kraut and McClain Ward.

The women's water polo squad will consist of Maggie Steffens, Maddie Musselman, Ashleigh Johnson, Kaleigh Gilchrist, Rachel Fattal, and Amanda Longan.

2023 Pan American Games: Opening and closing ceremony details

The opening ceremony for the 2023 Pan American Games will take place on October 20. However, action will begin a little earlier than that, as the baseball team will take to the field on October 18.

The quadrennial event will last for a total of 16 days, with 41 participating nations battling it out for glory across 46 different sports. The closing ceremony for the event will take place on November 5.