Pankaj Advani, Vishal Sippa, Avi Mittal and Sasha Sambi Come Up With India's First Cue Sports Academy

India’s Cue Sport Sensation, World champion, Padma Bhushan, Padmashree Pankaj Arjan Advani, who has been honored with many other prestigious awards like Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna and Arjuna award for his contributions in snooker and billiards, has recently launched India’s first Cue Sports academy for Schools called

CUE SCHOOL BY PANKAJ ADAVANI (CSPA) . CSPA is a SPORTSMASTERS venture, which has been founded by Sasha Sambi along with Co-founders - Vishal Sivappa & Avi Mittal.

According to the co-founder Vishal, CSPA was initiated to help grow the sport at the grass-root level by giving children an opportunity to pick up the sport at an early age and groom them as they progress. It also gives children the exposure and opportunity to learn a sport, which was originated in our country but has been forgotten as the focus has shifted onto to other popular sports.

"My partner Sasha comes from a sporting background, having played cricket for the state and has also competed in National and State ranking events in Billiards. We both felt that it is important for children to be able play different sports as they grow.

And it was important that we take the sport to them”.

Vishal also says his vision is to set up CSPA in as many schools as possible, across the country.

The first CSPA academy was launched on the 9th of January 2019 at the DPS East, Sarjapur. The event was attended by Pankaj Advani and Vishal Sivappa was present there along with his partners. Pankaj played a few exhibition frames, to enthral the large gathering that was there to witness the genius in action.