Paralympics 2020: Official theme song video for the event released

After the end of India's most successful Olympic campaign, the nation is now gearing up for the Paralympic Games in Tokyo. The largest-ever contingent of 54 para-athletes will be representing the nation at the Games scheduled between August 24 - September 5.

India had their most successful Paralympic campaign in Rio, winning 4 medals. They will be hoping to better that tally and add to their overall count of 12 medals at the Paralympic Games.

The official theme song for the Paralympics 2020 released

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur, launched the theme song for the Paralympics 'Kar de Kamaal Tu' on August 3. However, the complete video of the song was released on August 16 The composition and singing of the song were done by Divyang cricketer Sanjeev Singh. While talking about the song during the official launch, PCI President Deepa Malik said:

"The Paralympic movement has taken a larger than life shape in a very short time and para sports is one of the best way to do it. Para Sports need to be brought into the mainstream in India. This theme song is composed to boost the morale of the Indian paralympic contingent. We request all the Indians to show their support by following the Games and hear and share the theme song."

The lyrics in the song will definitely ring in the heads of the athletes throughout the Games. During the launch of the song, the PCI secretary Gursharan Singh, said:

"This song will motivate the players and make them feel that the entire country is behind them. When the tri-color flag goes up in the Paralympics, the entire country feels proud. We want the players to feel motivated and inspired after they listen to this song."

India's Sports Minister, Anurag Thakur, was also part of the launch event. He promised to support the para-athletes throughout the campaign. While talking about the Paralympics during the launch event, he said:

'When you go don't feel under pressure, play with a free mind because at the international level perhaps you are equal in terms of talent, but how you deal with the circumstances and how tough you are mentally is important. At Rio, there were 19 para-athletes and you brought back 4 medals. This is the biggest contingent and you will bring more medals."

