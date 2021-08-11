Paralympics 2021: Five Indian Paralympians to watch out for

Tokyo Olympics 2021 was a massive success for team India. Even though some medal-favourites returned home empty-handed, most of the athletes put up a brilliant show and kept the entire country hooked onto what could be termed as India's best performance at the Summer Games so far.

After bagging seven medals at the Olympics, Indian athletes will next be seen in action at the 2021 Paralympic games. The Tokyo Paralympics will cover 593 events across 22 disciplines. Like the Olympics, India will be sending its largest-ever contingent to the Paralympics as well. A total of 54 para-athletes will represent the tri-colour across nine sports at the event.

5 Indian Paralympians to watch out for

India's previous performance at the Rio Paralympics helped fetch two gold, one silver and one bronze medal - their best at the Paralympic Games so far. With a contingent almost thrice the size of the one that went to Rio, Indian para-athletes are sure to do the country proud once again.

Having said that, we take a look at 5 Indian para-athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

#1 Devendra Jhajharia (Javelin Throw)

Devendra Jhajharia

Neeraj Chopra's recent heroics may have grabbed all the limelight and attention after his victory at the Olympic Games. However, not many would know that India is also home to a two-time Paralympic gold medalist in Javelin throw - Devendra Jhajharia.

Jhajharia won his first gold at the 2004 Athens Paralympics with a world record throw of 62.15 meters. He secured his second at Rio 2016 after making his javelin travel a massive 63.97 meters.

The Arjuna awardee is now 40 years old, but still possesses the power and skill of his younger days. He will eye another finish at the top in what could potentially be his last Paralympic appearance.

#2 Mariyappan Thangavelu (High Jump)

Mariyappan Thangavelu

Mariyappan met with a life-threatening accident as a child when a bus driver ran him over. His leg was stunted for life, but that didn't stop him from growing towards his goal of securing gold at the Summer Games.

The flag bearer for India at this year's Games, Mariyappan, a high jumper, has been a champion performer over the years. The height of his career was putting India's flag on top by winning gold at Rio in 2016.

At 26, Mariyappan is still in his early days as a para-athlete. With one gold in his bag already, he would be a strong contender for a podium finish this time as well.

#3 Amit Kumar Saroha (Club Throw & Discus Throw)

Amit Kumar Saroha

Amit Kumar Saroha is India's best bet in the men's club and discus throw events. The 36-year-old champion is an Arjuna Awardee.

Amit is an Asian Para Games gold medalist and would certainly look to add a Paralympic medal to his glory.

#4 Soman Rana (Seated Shot Put)

Soman Rana

A havildar in the Indian Army, Soman lost his right leg in a mine-blast back in 2006. However, he fought back strongly and continued his love for sports.

One of the best in the business, Soman Rana can throw the shot put a long way. With his ability and determination, he's a certain candidate for a podium finish at the Tokyo Paralympics this year.

#5 Praveen Kumar and Nishad Kumar (High Jump)

Nishad Kumar

Teenagers Praveen Kumar and Nishad Kumar are India's finest medal prospects at the Tokyo Paralympic Games. With a stunning record and a bag of medals to speak for their talent, both youngsters would look to make it count in Tokyo.

After some brilliant performances in the recent past, Nishad Kumar, who also recently battled Covid-19, would want to make the most of his opportunity and win a medal for India.

Edited by SANJAY K K