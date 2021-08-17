Paralympics 2021: Full list of Indian women athletes who have qualified for the event

Paralympics 2021 is just one week away from today. India will send its largest-ever contingent of 54 athletes to compete in nine different sporting events in Tokyo between August 24 and September 5. The squad is expected to bring home India's best-ever medal tally from the event.

At the Rio Games, the Indian squad of 19 won a total of four medals. Deepa Malik, who created history by becoming the first Indian woman to win a medal at the games, is now serving as the President of the Paralympic Committee of India. After seeing brilliant performances from Indian women at the Olympics, the para-athletes will be motivated to find similar success in Tokyo.

am glad to share that I am selected for Tokyo Paralympics.The hard work has transformed this wish into reality. It is dream of every athlete to represent our country in this greatest show of sports on earth. Now focused to win gold medal for my country @Paralympics #gratitude pic.twitter.com/vvVtQv4q6V — Ekta Bhyan (@BhyanEkta) July 1, 2021

Ekta Bhyan, who represents India in the club throw event, will be one of the stars to watch out for at the Paralympics. The Hissar resident won the gold medal at the Asian Para Games in 2018.

After some brilliant performances at the national level, she will be keen to prove her mettle on the international stage by bagging a medal. Other athletes like Palak Kohli, Rubina Francis and Avani Lekhara will also be prime contenders to make the podium for India. Ahead of the event, here's a list of all the female participants representing India at the Paralympics.

Paralympics 2021: Full list of female participants representing India

A total of 14 female para athletes will feature in eight sporting events.

Archery

Jyoti Baliyan

Athletics

Simran Sharma, Kashish Lakra, Ekta Bhyan, Bhagyashri Madavrao Jadhav

Badminton

Parul Parmar and Palak Kohli

Para Canoeing

Prachi Yadav

Powerlifting

Sakina Khatun

Shooting

Rubina Francis and Avani Lekhara

Table Tennis

Sonalben Madhubhai Patel, Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel

Taekwondo

Aruna Tanwar

Where to watch the Paralympics in India?

The Paralympic Committee of India has awarded Eurosport India the official broadcasting rights of the Paralympics 2021 in the country. This will be the first time Eurosport will cover a multi-sport event in India.

The telecast for this year's Paralympics will start with the archery event on August 27. DD Sports will also be telecasting the event for the viewers in India.

