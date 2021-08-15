Paralympics 2021: Full list of Indians in action, schedule & timings (IST)

The Paralympic Games are right around the corner. After the massive success of the Indian contingent at the Tokyo Olympics, cameras have now shifted to the Para-athletes who will look to put their best foot forward at the Summer games.
Also read: Paralympics 2021: Five Indian Paralympians to watch out for
Indian para-athletes have taken part in every Paralympic Games since the 1984 edition. With the nation's largest-ever contingent of 54 members set to represent India, the country will certainly count on these heroes to bring back a few glittering medals. India's previous best performance at the Paralympic Games was at the Rio Games in 2016, where the country bagged two gold, one silver and one bronze.
List of Indians in action, schedule and timings (IST)
This year, India will participate in 9 different disciplines - Archery, Athletics, Badminton, Shooting, Table Tennis, Para canoeing, Swimming, Powerlifting and Taekwondo. 2016 Rio gold medalist Mariyappan Thangavelu will carry the Indian flag at the Paralympic Games.
Here's a comprehensive list of all Indian athletes who can be seen in action along with their schedule and timings in IST:
#1 Archery
27th August
Men's Recurve Individual Open - Harvinder Singh, Vivek Chikara
Men's Compound Individual Open - Rakesh Kumar, Shyam Sundar Swami
Women's Compound Individual Open - Jyoti Baliyan
Compound Mixed Team Open - Jyoti Baliyan & TBC
#2 Badminton
1st September
Men's Singles SL3 - Pramod Bhagat, Manoj Sarkar
Women's Singles SU5 - Palak Kohli
Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5 - Pramod Bhagat & Palak Kohli
2nd September
Men's Singles SL4 - Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj, Tarun Dhillon
Men's Singles SS6 - Krishna Nagar
Women's Singles SL4 - Parul Parmar
Women's Doubles SL3-SU5 - Parul Parmar & Palak Kohli
#3 Para Canoeing
2 September
Women's VL2 - Prachi Yadav
#4 Powerlifting
27 August
Men's 65kg - Jaideep Deswal
Women's 50kg - Sakina Khatun
#5 Swimming
27 August
200 Individual Medley SM7 - Suyash Jadhav
3 September
50m Butterfly S7 - Suyash Jadhav, Niranjan Mukundan
#6 Table Tennis
25 August
Individual C3 - Sonalben Madhubhai Patel
Individual C4 - Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel
#7 Taekwondo
2 September
Women's K44 -49kg - Aruna Tanwar
#8 Shooting
30 August
Men's R1 – 10 m air rifle standing SH1 - Swaroop Mahavir Unhalkar, Deepak Saini
Women's R2 – 10 m air rifle SH1 - Avani Lekhara
31 August
Men's P1 – 10 m air pistol SH1 - Manish Narwal, Deepender Singh, Singhraj
Women's P2 – 10 m air pistol SH1 - Rubina Francis
4 September
Mixed R3 – 10 m air rifle prone SH1 - Deepak Saini, Sidhartha Babu & Avani Lekhara
2 September
Mixed P3 - 25 m pistol SH1 - Akash & Rahul Jakhar
3 September
Men's R7 - 50 m rifle 3 positions SH1 - Deepak Saini
Women's R8 – 50 m rifle 3 positions SH1 - Avani Lekhara
4 September
Mixed P4 – 50 m pistol SH1 - Akash, Manish Narwal & Singhraj
5 September
Mixed R6 – 50 m rifle prone SH1 - Deepak Saini, Avani Lekhara & Sidhartha Babu
#9 Athletics
28 August
Men's Javelin Throw F57 - Ranjeet Bhati
29 August
Men's Discus Throw F52 - Vinod Kumar
Men's High Jump T47 - Nishad Kumar, Ram Pal
30 August
Men's Discus Throw F56 - Yogesh Kathuniya
Men's Javelin Throw F46 - Sundar Singh Gurjar, Ajeet Singh, Devendra Jhajharia
Men's Javelin Throw F64 - Sumit Antil, Sandeep Choudhary
31 August
Men's High Jump T63 - Sharad Kumar, Mariyappan Thangavelu, Varun Singh Bhati
Women's 100m T13 - Simran
Women's Shot Put F34 - Bhagyashri Madavrao Jadhav
1 September
Men's Club Throw F51 - Dharambir Nain, Amit Kumar Saroha
2 September
Men's Shot Put F35 - Arvind Malik
3 September
Men's High Jump T64 - Praveen Kumar
Men's Javelin Throw F54 - Tek Chand
Men's Shot Put F57 - Soman Rana
Women's Club Throw F51 - Ekta Bhyan, Kashish Lakra
4 September
Men's Javelin Throw F41 - Navdeep Singh
Notably, Badminton and Taekwondo would make their Paralympics debut at Tokyo. Team India has 7 athletes partaking in the Badminton events, and one in Taekwono. Given the size and the talent of the contingent this year, multiple medals can be expected from the nation's differently-abled heroes.