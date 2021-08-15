Paralympics 2021: Full list of Indians in action, schedule & timings (IST)

The Paralympic Games are right around the corner. After the massive success of the Indian contingent at the Tokyo Olympics, cameras have now shifted to the Para-athletes who will look to put their best foot forward at the Summer games.

Indian para-athletes have taken part in every Paralympic Games since the 1984 edition. With the nation's largest-ever contingent of 54 members set to represent India, the country will certainly count on these heroes to bring back a few glittering medals. India's previous best performance at the Paralympic Games was at the Rio Games in 2016, where the country bagged two gold, one silver and one bronze.

List of Indians in action, schedule and timings (IST)

This year, India will participate in 9 different disciplines - Archery, Athletics, Badminton, Shooting, Table Tennis, Para canoeing, Swimming, Powerlifting and Taekwondo. 2016 Rio gold medalist Mariyappan Thangavelu will carry the Indian flag at the Paralympic Games.

Here's a comprehensive list of all Indian athletes who can be seen in action along with their schedule and timings in IST:

#1 Archery

27th August

Men's Recurve Individual Open - Harvinder Singh, Vivek Chikara

Men's Compound Individual Open - Rakesh Kumar, Shyam Sundar Swami

Women's Compound Individual Open - Jyoti Baliyan

Compound Mixed Team Open - Jyoti Baliyan & TBC

#2 Badminton

1st September

Men's Singles SL3 - Pramod Bhagat, Manoj Sarkar

Women's Singles SU5 - Palak Kohli

Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5 - Pramod Bhagat & Palak Kohli

2nd September

Men's Singles SL4 - Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj, Tarun Dhillon

Men's Singles SS6 - Krishna Nagar

Women's Singles SL4 - Parul Parmar

Women's Doubles SL3-SU5 - Parul Parmar & Palak Kohli

#3 Para Canoeing

2 September

Women's VL2 - Prachi Yadav

#4 Powerlifting

27 August

Men's 65kg - Jaideep Deswal

Women's 50kg - Sakina Khatun

#5 Swimming

27 August

200 Individual Medley SM7 - Suyash Jadhav

3 September

50m Butterfly S7 - Suyash Jadhav, Niranjan Mukundan

#6 Table Tennis

25 August

Individual C3 - Sonalben Madhubhai Patel

Individual C4 - Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel

#7 Taekwondo

2 September

Women's K44 -49kg - Aruna Tanwar

#8 Shooting

30 August

Men's R1 – 10 m air rifle standing SH1 - Swaroop Mahavir Unhalkar, Deepak Saini

Women's R2 – 10 m air rifle SH1 - Avani Lekhara

31 August

Men's P1 – 10 m air pistol SH1 - Manish Narwal, Deepender Singh, Singhraj

Women's P2 – 10 m air pistol SH1 - Rubina Francis

4 September

Mixed R3 – 10 m air rifle prone SH1 - Deepak Saini, Sidhartha Babu & Avani Lekhara

2 September

Mixed P3 - 25 m pistol SH1 - Akash & Rahul Jakhar

3 September

Men's R7 - 50 m rifle 3 positions SH1 - Deepak Saini

Women's R8 – 50 m rifle 3 positions SH1 - Avani Lekhara

4 September

Mixed P4 – 50 m pistol SH1 - Akash, Manish Narwal & Singhraj

5 September

Mixed R6 – 50 m rifle prone SH1 - Deepak Saini, Avani Lekhara & Sidhartha Babu

#9 Athletics

28 August

Men's Javelin Throw F57 - Ranjeet Bhati

29 August

Men's Discus Throw F52 - Vinod Kumar

Men's High Jump T47 - Nishad Kumar, Ram Pal

30 August

Men's Discus Throw F56 - Yogesh Kathuniya

Men's Javelin Throw F46 - Sundar Singh Gurjar, Ajeet Singh, Devendra Jhajharia

Men's Javelin Throw F64 - Sumit Antil, Sandeep Choudhary

31 August

Men's High Jump T63 - Sharad Kumar, Mariyappan Thangavelu, Varun Singh Bhati

Women's 100m T13 - Simran

Women's Shot Put F34 - Bhagyashri Madavrao Jadhav

1 September

Men's Club Throw F51 - Dharambir Nain, Amit Kumar Saroha

2 September

Men's Shot Put F35 - Arvind Malik

3 September

Men's High Jump T64 - Praveen Kumar

Men's Javelin Throw F54 - Tek Chand

Men's Shot Put F57 - Soman Rana

Women's Club Throw F51 - Ekta Bhyan, Kashish Lakra

4 September

Men's Javelin Throw F41 - Navdeep Singh

Notably, Badminton and Taekwondo would make their Paralympics debut at Tokyo. Team India has 7 athletes partaking in the Badminton events, and one in Taekwono. Given the size and the talent of the contingent this year, multiple medals can be expected from the nation's differently-abled heroes.

