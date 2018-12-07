×
Qualifying Teams for the Isha Gramotsavam Finals 2018

Isha Gramotsavam
OFFICIAL
News
1   //    07 Dec 2018, 11:27 IST

Enter caption

In its 14th year, Isha Gramotsavam has seen a significant increase in participation. 40,000 players from over 4000 villages of Tamil Nadu have taken part in this 3-month tournament.

The finals are slated for Dec 9th in Erode, Texvalley. A live webcast of the finals will be streamed on Sadhguru's Facebook and Youtube channels (Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev is the founder of Isha Foundation, the parent body behind this event). If you can't be there in person, be there online!

Here is the list of the teams that have qualified for the finals.

Men's Volleyball Teams:

1. Nallur team, Tirunelveli (South)

2. Aadaravilai Team, Kanyakumari (South)

3. Karamanikuppam, Cuddalore (East)

4. Adudurai, Kumbakonam (East)

5. thandrampet, Thiruvannamalai (North)

6. Kadapakkam, Villupuram (North)

7. Poolavari, Salem ( West)

8. Nanjundapuram, Coimbatore (West)

Women's Throwball Teams:

1. Kootampuli, Thoothukudi (South)

2. Sawyerpuram, Thoothukudi (South)

3. Trichiyaripuram, Trichy (East)

4. Vazhapadi, Salem ( East)

5. Nalampalli, Dharmapuri ( North)

6. Sontiyam, Vishakapatinam ( North - Andra Pradesh)

7. Devarayapuram - 1, Coimbatore ( West)

8. Devarayapuram - 2, Coimbatore ( West)

Of these teams, the Devarayapuram teams have won the last two finals in Throwball. They have also finished off as runners-up a few times. Let's see whether they can reclaim the trophy this year.

Men's Kabaddi Teams:

1. Kundankulam, Thirunelveli (South)

2. Azhathankarai, Kanyakumari (South)

3. Trichy (East)

4. Tanjavur (East)

5. Cuddalore (North)

6. Chennai (North)

7. Erode (West)

8. Sangakiri, Salem ( West)

Women's Kabaddi Teams:

1. SMVKC Oodanchatram, Dindigul (South)

2. Thoothukudi VVD team (South)

3. Tanjavur (East)

4. Trichy (East)

5. Kanchipuram ( North)

6. Chennai (North)

7. Coimbatore ( West)

8. Erode (West)

The finals will see a celebration of rural Tamil Nadu through an elaborate display of rural games, art, drama, dance, music and food specialties. Prize worth 62 lakhs will be given out to the winners. A huge accolade and encouragement to these rural teams.

Know more about this event: https://isha.sadhguru.org/gramotsavam/

Chief Guests

The chief guests this year include the Honorable Governor of Tamil Nadu, Shri Banwarilal Purohit and Olympic bronze medalist, weightlifter Karnam Malleswari. Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev will also be present at the event.

Donate

Isha Gramotsavam is part of Action for Rural Rejuvenation (ARR), a rural revitalization program under the aegis of Isha Foundation. ARR provides a comprehensive approach to improved health, livelihood and community revitalization, and to date has reached over 4600 villages and forty-two lakh people.

You can donate towards this sports event and ARR's year-long work here.

Vaa-Aadu-Vilayaadu: Come-Dance-Play, the theme song video for the event

Isha Gramotsavam Women
Isha Gramotsavam
OFFICIAL
Rejuvenating the sporting spirit of rural India, Isha Gramotsavam is an effort by Isha Foundation's Action for Rural Rejuvenation (ARR) program which works towards rural revitalization and community upliftment.
