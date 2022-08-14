Rajasthan Warriors vs Mumbai Khiladis, Ultimate Kho Kho 2022: Preview, prediction, TV channel and live streaming details - Match 3, Aug 15

Rajasthan Warriors and Mumbai Khiladis, two of the teams in the newly formed Ultimate Kho Kho (UKK) league, will clash in the third match of the season. The fixture is scheduled to be held on India's Independence Day on August 15, 2022, at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune.

Rajasthan have named Akshay Ganpule and Majahat Jamadar as their team co-captains while Vijay Gajanan Hajare is the captain of the Mumbai team. Interestingly, none of the teams have appointed their A-tier picks as team captains.

Vijay Hajare and Majahat are both C-tier picks, while Akshay Ganpule is a B-tier one. Teams might have resorted to this strategy to make sure there is no pressure on their top players.

Rajasthan Warriors vs Mumbai Khiladis Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 match details

Match: Rajasthan Warriors vs Mumbai Khiladis, Match 3, Ultimate Kho Kho League 2022

Date and Time: Monday, August 15, 2022, at 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune

Who will win today's Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 match?

We expect the game to be top-notch and high-class with tense moments. Both teams have great players who will give their all to make sure their team wins their first match of the season.

We are looking forward to a close match with Rajasthan winning in the end just because of the amount of experience they possess in the team. However, Mumbai can't be entirely written off as they are a strong contender for the title.

Rajasthan Warriors vs Mumbai Khiladis match prediction: Warriors to win Match 3 of UKK 2022

Where to watch Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 in India?

People in India can watch this match on Sony Sports Network or Sony LIV. It will be covered in five languages namely Telugu, English, Hindi, Marathi, and Tamil. Sony Ten1 will have English coverage while Ten3 will show the games in Hindi and Marathi. Ten 4 will provide Telugu and Tamil coverage.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee