The 3rd edition of the SABA Women's Championship 2024 is scheduled to commence on Sunday, February 23, at the KD Jadhav Indoor Stadium in New Delhi.

Three teams—Nepal, India, and the Maldives—will play two matches each in the group stage, facing the other opponent one time. The top two teams will then compete in the summit clash for the silverware on Wednesday.

Two-time champions Sri Lanka, who won the SABA Women's Championship in 2016 and 2022, will not compete in the upcoming tournament. Moreover, the 2025 edition will mark India's maiden appearance in the competition.

The tournament will be the Indian women's basketball team's first event after the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China. Sreekala Rani has been named as India's captain, while T Dharshini will serve as her deputy. India will aim to lift the trophy at home under the guidance of head coach Baskar S.

India will play their season opener against Nepal at the KD Jadhav Indoor Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday. Maldives will face Nepal in the second group-stage encounter, while hosts India will lock horns with Nepal in the final league-stage match on Tuesday.

SABA Women’s Championship 2025: Full schedule and match timings (All Times in IST)

Sunday, February 23

India vs Nepal, 6:00 PM

Monday, February 24

Maldives vs Nepal, 6:00 PM

Tuesday, February 25

India vs Maldives, 6:00 PM

Wednesday, February 26

Final - TBD vs TBD, 6:00 PM

SABA Women’s Championship 2025: Live-streaming details

All matches of the SABA Women's Championship 2025 will be live-streamed on SportsCast India’s YouTube channel. The matches won't be available on TV.

SABA Women’s Championship 2025: India Squad

Sreekala Rani (captain), T Dharshini (vice-captain), K Sathya, Susan Florentina, Aneesha Cleetus, Manmeet Kaur, Sanjana Ramesh, Harshita KB, Krithika S, Sruthy R, Harima Sundari, Divyani Gangwal

