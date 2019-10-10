Virender Sehwag, Kiren RIjiju and other prominent speakers set to address India Sports Summit

India Sports Summit 2019 : Oberoi Hotel, New Delhi

Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), in partnership with the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MYAS), Sportscom, and Sportskeeda is organising the India Sports Summit – Fitness: $10 Billion Opportunity on 10 October 2019 in New Delhi.

The upcoming Summit will focus on driving the objective of ‘Sports and Industry’ through various initiatives, advocate for new policies for the sector, encourage investments in the sector of sports, create a roadmap in encouraging fitness programmes in school education and industry participation in the FIT INDIA Movement.

Many noted names from the Sports Fraternity and governing bodies will be addressing the attendees on 10th and 11th of October at the Oberoi Hotel, New Delhi.

Let’s take a look at a few prominent speakers at the India Sports Summit:

Kiren Rijiju – Hon. Minister of State

Adjudged as the Best Young Parliamentarian by the Media during 14th Lok Sabha; Recently designated by United Nations as Disaster Risk Champion for Asia Pacific Region due to his work in the area of Disaster Management.

A member of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Rijiju is the current Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and Minister of State in the Ministry of Minority Affairs of India.

Virender Sehwag – Former Indian Cricketer

Widely regarded as one of the most destructive batsmen of all time, Sehwag played as an aggressive right-handed opening batsman and also bowled part-time right-arm off-spin.

Sehwag holds multiple records including the highest score made by an Indian in Test cricket (319 against South Africa at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai), which was also the fastest triple century in the history of international cricket (reached 300 off only 278 balls) as well as the fastest 250 by any batsman (in 207 balls against Sri Lanka on 3 December 2009 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai).

Ayaz Memon – Sports Journalist

Ayaz Memom has been a journalist for 40 years. A graduate in economics and law from Mumbai University, he started off as a sports writer and went on to edit newspapers like Mid-Day, Bombay Times and DNA apart from being editor of Sportsweek magazine and sports editor of the Independent and Times of India at various stages.

He is now consulting editor with Network 18 and the Lokmat Group, and a columnist with the Dainik Bhaskar, HindustanTimes, Mint, Deccan Chronicle/Asian Age and Times of India writing on sports, politics, cinema and social issues.

Lisa Heydlauff – Founder, Going to School

She is the director and founder of Going to School, a creative not-for-profit education trust, based in India. Going to School makes design-driven stories to teach children 21st Century skills at school, online and on national television.

Heena Sidhu – Pistol Shooter, Former World No. 1

On 7 April 2014, Sidhu became the first Indian pistol shooter to reach number one in world rankings by the International Shooting Sport Federation. In 2013, Sidhu became the first Indian pistol shooter to win a gold medal in an ISSF World Cup finals when she won the 10 metre air pistol event. In 2014, Sidhu was the World record holder in the 10 metre air pistol event. Sidhu is right handed and is right eye dominant.

Dr. Narinder Dhruv Batra - President, Indian Olympics Association

Dr. Batra has been an integral and involved member of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) having served on the FIH Competitions Committee and currently a member of the FIH Executive Board. He was instrumental in the IOA being reinstated by the International Olympics Committee in 2013-14.

Other prominent personalities include:

Mr. Afsar Zaidi - Founder & Enabler Exceed Entertainment, Co-Founder & Chief Everything's Officer at HRX

ESHA SINGH - 10 Meter Air Pistol Shooter

Nikhat Zareen - Boxer and former world junior champion

Sportskeeda is the official digital partners at the India Sports Summit. Watch this space for more details about the event.