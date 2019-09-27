The Nutrition of Indian Athlete Partners with Sports For All

The commendable ambition initiated by Sports For All (SFA) seeks to establish an equal platform for all sports in order to inspire and nurture the dream of future Olympians from India. It is a comprehensive and transformational step towards nourishing the precocious talent that exists rampantly but fails to be nurtured with the adequate opportunity and resources provided to the children. By resources, we mean ensuring each facet required for sporting excellence is fulfilled. That’s why Fast&Up is the official sports nutrition partner for the championship. Nutrition is fundamental to athletes, and thus, it is a necessity that the young athletes at SFA are provided with intelligent nutrition suitable for the exertion they endure while training or competing.

Back in the day, it was common for inter-school sporting events to provide the standard lemon water or nimbu paani to fatigued athletes, but that is now officially a thing of the past. The children participating in SFA will be nutrified by intelligent nutrition that will prevent imminent dehydration, fortify their endurance, boost immunity, fight muscle cramps and ascertain muscle recovery. After all, it is only fitting that our future Olympians should be sustained by the future of sports nutrition.

Besides getting the appropriate amount of calories, it takes a sundry of nutrients to keep young athletes performing at their best. Vitamins and minerals are essential to the development of a young athlete. Thus, the active nutrition of Fast&Up will ensure the delivery of these essentials through innovative technology that allows the absorption of these vitamins and minerals to be fast, tasty, and above all- effective. Moreover, preventing injury in the form of muscle cramps or muscle fatigue will grant the athletes a chance to perform at their very best without being hindered by the consequences of intense repeated physical exertion.

In conclusion, we are certain that providing the young athletes at the championship with an equal platform for all sports, nurtured with the care professional athletes deserve, will lead to the positive development of their talent and will nourish the dream of future Indian Olympians.