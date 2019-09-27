SFA Championship Season 3 is back to ignite the Spectacular Sportsmanship of the youth of Hyderabad city, begins on October 10

(L-R): Ms. Vandana, Principal, Vignan School, Ms Rani Rudrama Devi, Vice Chairperson, Vignan Group of Institutions, Mr. KVB. Reddy, MD & CEO, L&TMRHL, Mr Rishikesh Joshi, Founder of Sports For All, Mr. Mir Hafeezuddin Ahmed, Principal NASR Boys School and Mr. Mohiuddin Mohammed, Principal NASR Girls School at the Launch Press Conference of Sports For All, Hyderabad Season 3

The third edition of the SFA Championship for school students in Hyderabad will begin on October 10, with over 16,000 kids from over 500+ schools all set to compete in 20 sports disciplines.It promises to be the biggest and grandest such championship in the country, facilitating youngsters in the age-group of 6 to 18 to vie against each other in state-of-the-art stadia and facilities, underlining the core philosophy of the event: Sports For All.

Top educational institutes, including Future Kid’s School, Oakridge International School, Sunflower Vedic School, Vignan Vidyalaya Nizampet, Nasr School (boys & girls), Rockwell International, Meridian School and Delhi Public School have already registered and are assiduously preparing for the SFA Championship.

“SFA was conceived to ignite sports at the grass-roots level, to help schools and their kids compete and master their favourite sports in right settings. Our aim is to attract every child to the sports field. We not only organise the SFA championship in true Olympic style, in terms of magnitude and class, but have also digitized the entire process that becomes a testimony for each participant for eternity” Rishikesh Joshi, Founder of Sports For All, said at a press conference here today.

In the last four years, 6 SFA Championships (4 in Mumbai and 2 in Hyderabad) have successfully been held and over 1,700 Schools and 1,03,000 unique athletes have participated so far. SFA looks to expand this platform to 20 other cities in the next three years. Apart from medals and trophies in each discipline, the Best Sportsperson and the Best School Awards are also given, making it a must-participate-in competition.

Mr. KVB. Reddy, MD & CEO, L&TMRHL, stated, “It is indeed a proud privilege for L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited to tie up with Sports for All, as a Transportation Partner. I believe this is a unique and much-needed initiative that will change the face of Indian sport. It is a great way to make children fall in love with sport by way of delivering professional sporting experiences. These days, children are glued to video games, mobiles and television, but it is imperative to revolutionize the landscape of school sports in India by providing a robust, sustainable ecosystem for school children to participate, compete, grow and develop in sports. Healthy body leads to a healthy mind, and this should be the motto for all younger generations. I request all children and their respective schools to encourage in active sports,and to start with participate in this initiative and make it a grand success. L&T Metro Rail in the past has been associated with many sporting events like TKPL, IPL, Pinkathon etc., along with providing a safe, secure and comfortable travel to the citizens of Hyderabad. We believe in giving world-class travel option to Hyderabadis, to change the way the city commutes. I commend and whole heartedly congratulate the team Sports for All for their initiatives and wish them all best in their endeavours.”

Indian Cricket Player, Pragyan Ojha who was present at the launch to show his support to SFA, said, “Having a sports culture in a country like ours, right from a tender age, is extremely important. If we are serious about sports, we need to focus on grassroots, because grassroots is where we need to invest our efforts to create sporting champions of tomorrow. SFA is a great example of how a large number of children from different backgrounds are given an opportunity to explore their sporting potential at a young age. This platform is brimming with potential talent which, if trained in the right manner, can win laurels for the country.”

SFA Hyderabad was held in 2017 and 2018 and saw participation from 600+ schools and 30,000+ athletes. The event, like last year which was graced by cricket star Harbhajan Singh & international athletics’ coach and scout Anthony Yaich from the famed Inspire Institute of Sport, will play host to numerous workshops, clinics, exhibition games, hydration & nutrition sessions this year too. All these will be open to participating and non-participating students, parents and other guests.

The Championship proper will be conducted at three venues, with the international facility at Gachibowli Stadium being the main hub. Tennis will be conducted at the Lal Bahadur Stadium while Skating at Indira Park.

Ms Rani Rudrama Devi - Vice Chairperson, Vignan Group of Institutions,said ’SFA is a system that gives equal opportunity to every athlete. Hence we ensure that maximum students participate, experience diverse forms of sports and compete with athletes from different schools. The students are inspired to meet sporting celebrities like Harbhajan Singh at the championship which inspires and boosts athlete morals. We were the largest contingent at SFA in year 2018 and the best performing school. Our athletes are ready to play and perform to their best abilities this year also.”

The Hyderabad chapter of SFA is supported by the Government of Telangana and the Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS). All sports are conducted under the aegis of national/state/district associations.

- Registrations open for Season 3, 412 schools and 10,260 students already signed up

- Olympic-style school sports event will be held at state of art facilities in 20 disciplines

- Best School Award for each sport at the Championship

-Joins hands with Hyderabad Metro

REGISTER NOW AT WWW.SFANOW.IN